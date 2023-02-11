Sew Happy Quilters set for guild tea event

Sew Happy Carnation Quilters will be celebrating at their annual Quilt Guild Tea on Saturday, Feb. 11.

The event, planned for 8 a.m. at Alliance Country Club, will include raffle baskets. Members were reminded at a recent meeting to bring a dozen cookies or muffins, raffle baskets and their mystery quilt.

During the meeting, members heard dates are set for the guild’s getaways. They will be Sept. 8-10 and Sept. 13-15, 2024.

Sue Rhoads shared the treasurer’s report. The group donated $550 to Alliance Area Domestic Violence Shelter after its White Elephant Raffle at the Christmas Party.

During the group’s “Show and Share,” Joyce Regoli-Salamon shared a large pocket and zippered beach bag; Marcia Wright, a baby quilt; Deb Carter, working on an English paper pieced grandmother’s flower garden; Heather Czomba, carpenter’s star quilt; Ellen Wilson, lap quilt; Sue Rhoads, red floral quilt; Marikay Colbert, jar quilt and a gift quilt made by Lisa Stroup.

The club’s next work day will be Feb. 13, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The next group meeting will be 10 a.m. Feb. 27 at Abiding Savior Lutheran Church in Alliance.