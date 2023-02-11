Brecksville overcomes slow start to beat Nordonia, claim boys basketball conference title

After getting lit up for 32 points by Brecksville's Luke Skaljac in the teams' first game, Nordonia threw a new wrinkle at the Bees in Friday.

"They threw a really good zone at us that we weren't expecting," said Brecksville coach Steve Mehalik after the Bees claimed a share of their third straight Suburban League National Conference boys basketball title with a 55-47 win. "Great job by [Nordonia] coach [Dominique] Sanders and his crew.

"We wanted to try something to take Luke out of the game or not let him get going early," Sanders said. "We actually put that zone in on Wednesday and worked on it yesterday."

The Knights' extended 2-3 zone with Patrick Williams guarding Skaljac worked for one half.

"We didn't panic. In the second half, we got to see it a little bit," Mehalik said. "We got to see where to attack it and we made some shots. It sure does help when the ball goes in the basket."

Boys high school basketball:Led by Luke Skaljac, Chase Garito, Brecksville boys basketball too much for Nordonia

Boys high school basketball:Five things to know as the Akron-area basketball season hits stretch run

After Skaljac and Co. found their shot, the Bees (18-2, 10-1) cut the nets down. The difference was a 20-9 Brecksville edge in the third quarter.

After Brecksville led just 18-17 at the break, Skaljac scored 16 of his game-high 20 points in the second half.

"He just said to keep battling. For as bad offensive as we played to be up by one was great for us," Skaljac said. "We knew it was going to be a close game."

Skaljac and center Chase Garito keyed a 9-2 run to open the third quarter. Garito finished with 15 points and eight rebounds.

"Luke and Chase, they are elite players," Mehalik said. "You give them enough time, they'll start to figure out where the openings are and how to beat something. I'd like to say up we drew up some magic play, but it was our players that made the plays."

Nordonia (15-5, 9-3) trailed by as many as 17 points before finding its shot late in the fourth quarter.

"You've got to hit shots," Sanders said. "I think in the third quarter we were rushing things a little bit. In the first half it was OK."

Knights guard Landon Naylor looked more like himself after battling illness the last two weeks. He finished with 13 points.

"He had a gallant effort tonight. It just wasn't enough," Sanders said.