KPVI Newschannel 6

Lizzo and Adele 'got so drunk' at Grammys By Celebretainment, 5 days ago

By Celebretainment, 5 days ago

Lizzo says she and Adele got "so drunk" at the Grammys. The singers, both 34, sipped on alcoholic drinks that Lizzo snuck into the ceremony ...