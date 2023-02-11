Open in App
Lakeland, FL
The Ledger

Boys basketball: Lakeland avenges loss to Bartow to win 6A-7 district title

By Roy Fuoco, The Ledger,

5 days ago

LAKELAND — Lakeland remembered well how Bartow won the district championship and celebrated on Lakeland's court last season and wasn't going to let it happen again.

After fending off a third-quarter surge by Bartow, Lakeland pulled away in the fourth quarter, holding the Yellow Jackets scoreless for more than six minutes en route to a 69-49 victory on Friday night to capture the Class 6A, District 7 championship.

"It was very important (to beat Bartow)," Derajah Hardy said. "It was our first (district title) in a while. It feels real good because they beat us here."

Bartow upset both Winter Haven and Lakeland in last year's district tournament, and the Dreadnaughts posted photos of the Yellow Jackets' celebration in the locker room before the game to remember that feeling.

"We fell down last year around this time at districts," Kamaurri McKinley said. "Everything was going well but Bartow beat us so we had to get it back."

Lakeland's state championship football players led the way. Derajah Hardy was the leading scorer with 16 points, and older brother Rolijah scored 15 points. McKinley scored 10 points and pulled down seven rebounds with three steals, and Utah-bound Daidren Zipperer scored 10 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Lakeland outrebounded Bartow 37-30.

Jayson Williams led Bartow with 11 points and 14 rebounds.

The Dreadnaughts controlled most of the game after taking a 17-12 lead in the first quarter then increasing its lead to nine points at halftime, 36-27.

Bartow (14-13), however, went on a 13-4 run to start the second half and tied the score.

Lakeland regrouped, ended the quarter with a 9-2 run, then tightened its defense in the final quarter.

The Dreadnaughts did not allow a point until there were under two minutes remaining in the game.

"We live on defense," McKinley said. "We (get) our points off defense."

Lakeland (22-5) will play host in the region quarterfinals on Thursday. With the playoff here, Lakeland coach Henderson Taylor is looking for even more from his team.

"We have another level we can kick it to," Taylor said. "We've been holding back on running some plays until this district tournament. Now you'll see us running plays to get big buckets."

5A-7: Auburndale 54, Orlando Jones 50

Like Lakeland did against Bartow, Auburndale also avenged a loss in the district championship game from a year ago as the Bloodhounds edged Jones to win the 5A-7 district title.

3A-7: Bell Creek 44, Santa Fe Catholic 37

Bell Creek knocked off Santa Fe in the 3A-7 district final.

