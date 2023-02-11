Louisville Cardinals lose to No. 19 Miami Hurricanes on road in ACC college basketball game

Coverage from the game: Louisville basketball battles on road vs one of ACC's top teams, but falls to No. 19 Miami

Here’s what you need to know to watch, listen and follow along as the Louisville men’s basketball team travels to South Florida to face No. 19 Miami (19-5, 10-4 ACC) on Saturday night.

Head coach Kenny Payne and the Cardinals (3-21, 1-12) are looking to end a two-game losing streak with their first road victory this season. The Hurricanes, meanwhile, are on a three-game winning streak and boast a 13-0 record at the Watsco Center.

What time is the Louisville basketball vs Miami game?

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Watsco Center (Coral Gables, Florida)

What TV channel is the Louisville-Miami game on?

Jay Alter (play-by-play) and Malcolm Huckaby (analyst) will call the game on the ACC Network (AT&T U-Verse 610; DirectTV 612; Dish 402).

How to stream Louisville vs Miami hoops

Qualified subscribers can watch the game through WatchESPN.com , the WatchESPN app, ESPN+ or fuboTV .

How to stream Louisville vs Miami MBB game for free

You can stream ESPN on YouTube TV, which offers a free trial here . fuboTV offers a free trial here .

How to listen to Louisville vs Miami basketball on the radio, online

Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Jody Demling (analyst) will have the call on the Cardinal Sports Network (WLCL 93.9-FM and WGTK 970-AM in Louisville). You can also listen online via GoCards.com .

Louisville vs Miami basketball series history

Louisville leads the series 13-7 but has lost three in a row to Miami dating back to the 2020-21 season. The Hurricanes topped the Cardinals 80-53 on Dec. 4 at the KFC Yum! Center to kick off ACC play.

Louisville basketball vs Miami score, live updates, highlights

