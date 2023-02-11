Open in App
Sandy Springs, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man arrested for kidnapping, aggravated assault, and DUI after crashing into Sandy Springs home

By Steve Gehlbach,

5 days ago
Neighbors in a Sandy Springs community want more done to protect their subdivision, after another driver crashed through the gate.

And this time-- went right into a home.

This has now happened three times in just the last eight months.

The townhome community says the entrance was hit dozens of times over the years…but this time was on purpose.

The driver came through the light, down this hill, through the gate, then went another couple hundred yards before hitting a house.

Video from neighbors at The Glenridge Creek Townhomes shows the back of car stuck inside one of the units. Thankfully, no one was home around 5:15 p.m. Friday evening.

“I went around the corner and knew there was a wreck, but where’s the car because of all the residue on the ground. Then there was the car in his house.”

Homeowners association president Janet Brumfield was one of many neighbors outside walking her dog and heard the crash.

Sandy Springs police say the driver intentionally tried to harm his girlfriend, the passenger. She was okay and he was arrested for aggravated assault, kidnapping and DUI.

The townhome is nowhere near the busy road six houses deep into the neighborhood.

Neighbors are concerned someone could be killed…because there’s not enough signage warning drivers that the Glenridge connector ends right here.

“They come up and see a green light and they keep coming,” Brumfield said.

That’s what happened last June in the middle of the night when cameras captured another DUI driver crashing into the subdivision, hitting mailboxes, two cars and a tree.

“She was probably going 60-70 miles per hour…never hit the brakes,” one neighbor said.

The neighborhood association met in November with Sandy Springs’ traffic manager, public works, police and traffic engineers.

The city then added this large yellow “no outlet” sign to make it more visible right at the intersection at Peachtree Dunwoody.

Then just this week, added yellow reflectors around the traffic signals.

But those who live here say more can be done…anything from a roundabout to more lights and signs.

“If Sandy Springs can do something to the signage…further back…flashing solar LED lights around like you see on sign that says road ends,” Brumfield said.

