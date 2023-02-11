Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
BasketballNetwork.net

“I have to shift my focus to what we have going on here” - Kyrie Irving reacts to LeBron James wanting the Lakers to trade for him

By Damien Peters,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jdOmR_0kk2irLl00

Kyrie Irving recently gave his thoughts on LeBron James wanting to team up again.

Kyrie Irving and LeBron James

© Vincent Carchietta, Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

View the original article to see embedded media.

Newly acquired Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving was recently asked how he felt when hearing former championship teammate LeBron James wanted the Los Angeles Lakers to trade for him.

Missing out on Kyrie

Irving and James became one of the all-time great duos during their time together for the Cleveland Cavaliers , and with Kyrie formally requesting a trade away from the Brooklyn Nets , LeBron was hoping the Lakers front office would put a package together to land the eight-time All-Star.

Unfortunately, the Nets opted to do business with the Mavs instead, leaving James feeling frustrated about not linking up again.

Irving was asked how he felt about the situation during a recent press conference for the Mavericks.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity, but I think you heard in his interview as much as the what ifs I would love to focus on and cherish and what could have been or what should be I have to shift my focus to what we have going on here. That’s what brings me peace,” he said.

A dominant duo

The duo spent three seasons together from 2015 to 2017 before Irving requested a trade away from “The King”. During their tenure, they led the Cavaliers to three consecutive NBA Finals and won the first and only title in franchise history in 2016, following the famous 3-1 comeback against the Golden State Warriors.

Fast forward to today, and Irving has since made stops in Boston and Brooklyn before being traded to the Mavs.

Laser focused but never say never

As he mentioned, while it’s flattering to hear LeBron is still keen to reunite on the floor, his focus must turn to perform well for the Mavs – especially considering he is in a contract year and looking for max-type money this offseason.

Kyrie finds himself in a unique position with his new squad, suiting up alongside MVP candidate Luka Doncic with a genuine chance to win it all if they gel and hit their stride at the right time.

If it works out in Dallas the talented scorer may stay long-term, but if not, reports around the league have been that the door remains open for a spectacular move to the Lakers this summer in free agency.

Only time will tell, but Irving’s start to his Mavericks career has been perfect thus far, going 2-0 and posting over 20 points in each contest.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA
Julius Randle hilariously trolls LeBron James by calling him ‘old’ right before the 2023 All-Star Game
New York City, NY17 hours ago
Jerry West on Sedale Threatt filling Magic Johnson’s shoes - “No one player could have done that”
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
When Shaquille O'Neal realized that Kobe Bryant was writing rhymes up at home and then pretending to be freestyling on the team bus
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Most Popular
Kevin Durant Is 27 Points Away From NBA History
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
“Right now, they’re one of the worst teams in professional sports” - Kenny Smith takes a shot at his former team
Houston, TX18 hours ago
Kyrie Has Been In Dallas One Day & Is Already Doing Kyrie Things
Irving, TX8 days ago
Nia Long said the Celtics made her family business public: 'It could have been handled internally'
Boston, MA6 days ago
"It bothered me" — LeBron James was puzzled why Dwyane Wade was not embraced by his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates
Cleveland, OH18 hours ago
Kyrie Irving files for interesting trademark after move to Mavericks
Dallas, TX1 day ago
We don't have no hierarchy"- Devin Booker believes there will be no ego issues with new Big 3 in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ17 hours ago
“When you have a guy like Jokic, you’re the favorite” - Luka Doncic declares the Denver Nuggets as the best team in the West
Denver, CO22 hours ago
Examining three potential landing spots for Kevin Love
Cleveland, OH20 hours ago
“I would’ve done it had Steph been in it this year” - Donovan Mitchell explains why he turned down 3-Point Contest invitation
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
"Should we tell him?" — Reggie Miller was right beside Kyrie Irving when the guard was traded to Boston Celtics
Boston, MA1 day ago
Paul George shares why winning a championship with the Clippers would be more impactful in Los Angeles than winning one with the Lakers
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
"You turn into a video game" - Penny Hardaway relished his phenomenal playoff performance against the Miami Heat in '97
Orlando, FL2 days ago
Los Angeles Lakers Make A Roster Move On Tuesday
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy