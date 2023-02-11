“I have to shift my focus to what we have going on here” - Kyrie Irving reacts to LeBron James wanting the Lakers to trade for him

Kyrie Irving recently gave his thoughts on LeBron James wanting to team up again.

Kyrie Irving and LeBron James © Vincent Carchietta, Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Newly acquired Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving was recently asked how he felt when hearing former championship teammate LeBron James wanted the Los Angeles Lakers to trade for him.

Missing out on Kyrie

Irving and James became one of the all-time great duos during their time together for the Cleveland Cavaliers , and with Kyrie formally requesting a trade away from the Brooklyn Nets , LeBron was hoping the Lakers front office would put a package together to land the eight-time All-Star.

Unfortunately, the Nets opted to do business with the Mavs instead, leaving James feeling frustrated about not linking up again.

Irving was asked how he felt about the situation during a recent press conference for the Mavericks.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity, but I think you heard in his interview as much as the what ifs I would love to focus on and cherish and what could have been or what should be I have to shift my focus to what we have going on here. That’s what brings me peace,” he said.

A dominant duo

The duo spent three seasons together from 2015 to 2017 before Irving requested a trade away from “The King”. During their tenure, they led the Cavaliers to three consecutive NBA Finals and won the first and only title in franchise history in 2016, following the famous 3-1 comeback against the Golden State Warriors.

Fast forward to today, and Irving has since made stops in Boston and Brooklyn before being traded to the Mavs.

Laser focused but never say never

As he mentioned, while it’s flattering to hear LeBron is still keen to reunite on the floor, his focus must turn to perform well for the Mavs – especially considering he is in a contract year and looking for max-type money this offseason.

Kyrie finds himself in a unique position with his new squad, suiting up alongside MVP candidate Luka Doncic with a genuine chance to win it all if they gel and hit their stride at the right time.

If it works out in Dallas the talented scorer may stay long-term, but if not, reports around the league have been that the door remains open for a spectacular move to the Lakers this summer in free agency.

Only time will tell, but Irving’s start to his Mavericks career has been perfect thus far, going 2-0 and posting over 20 points in each contest.