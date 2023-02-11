Street Style From New York Fashion Week: Fall 2023

Turning a look — especially during fashion week — has always been the stuff of media fodder, just not necessarily of the social variety.

Long before Instagram or TikTok were even a glimmer in their creators’ eyes, WWD was the go-to source for the goings-on on the streets, capturing people’s street style whether they worked in the industry or simply had something to say and said it through clothes.

Observing the scene outside New York Fashion Week venues is often a way to keep up with trends before they even arrive to the runway. The fall 2023 collections have just gotten underway in New York, and the editors, buyers, celebrities and influencers in attendance can offer clues into key pieces to seek out in real time.

New York in particular is a sartorial smorgasbord, with inspiration to suit every taste. Outside of Carolina Herrera and Markarian, for example, we are sure to spot Ladies Who Lunch donning their feminine finery, while cool kids like Jackson Wiederhoeft and Elena Velez attract an artsier downtown crowd with zany get-ups to boot.

No matter the tribe, here are some unifying trends to look out for.

Slim, floor-length skirts are quickly usurping the micro mini as a must-have and are sure to be spotted all about town. As is graphic knitwear, which will take center stage given temperatures this week are expected to be too warm for statement coats. In their place, lighter jackets in denim, leather and nylon may just take flight.

Colorwise, Pantone ‘s spicy lineup this season of red orange, red dahlia, high visibility yellow and color of the year, viva magenta are perfect for those peacocking for paparazzi. Hot fudge — a decadent brown hue — will likely dominate over black as the go-to neutral.

For tailoring, oversize silhouettes continue to hold their grip, but expect them to be worn atop loafers or ballet flats. Both fit with the mood right now, which is more formal than sneakers allow, but remain practical. Fashion loves a stiletto, but tip-toeing it atop six inches will surely cause delays en-route to the next show.