Open in App
May need paid subscription
The Independent

Man dies and another in hospital after stabbings in east London

By Laura Parnaby,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wFRpl_0kk2dllM00

A man has died and another remains in hospital after they were stabbed in east London in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to an east London hospital at around 4.30am where two men had turned up with knife wounds.

A 26-year-old man has died, while officers await a formal assessment of the condition of the 24-year-old.

They were stabbed in the area of White Post Lane, Hackney Wick.

No arrests have been made yet.

The Met is appealing for witnesses as part of an investigation led by detectives from the Specialist Crime unit.

The family of the 26-year-old has been informed of his death, and formal identification will take place along with a post-mortem examination.

Anyone with information should contact police via 101 quoting ref 1222/11feb, or Crimestoppers to get in touch anonymously.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Farmworker accused of killing seven in double shooting appears in court to deny murder charges
Half Moon Bay, CA5 hours ago
Alex Murdaugh trial shown new crime scene photos as dog caretaker describes strange state of kennels
Islandton, SC1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy