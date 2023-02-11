Les Ballet Trockadero brings one-of-a-kind performance to Zeiterion

NEW BEDFORD — Flamboyant and joyous, witty and colorful, glamorous and riveting — Les Ballet Trockadero de Monte Carlo is billed as the world’s foremost all-male comic ballet company. And this radical but respected dance troupe will deliver its gifted shtick to the stage of the Zeiterion Theatre on Sunday, Feb. 19, for a 3 p.m. performance.

Tickets are $15, $29, $39, $49 and may be purchased at the Zeiterion box office at 684 Purchase St., by calling 508-994-2900, or at www.zeiterion.org.

“The Trocks” guarantee a one-of-a-kind performance for all ages, with parodies that fuse preeminent dance, comedic punch, and drag queen zeal to provide an evening of entertainment found nowhere else — gender bending par excellence.

What began in a New York City loft in 1974 at the outset of the LGBTQ+ rights movement has grown to become an international award-winning troupe, whose reputation has soared in status, progress that mirrors the social evolutions of recent decades. But while equality, diversity and inclusion are priorities for this group, the mission is strictly about everyone having a good time.

“The Trocks appeal to anyone wanting to have fun at the theatre, it’s for everybody,” said Josh Thake, an Attleboro native who performs with the group. “We appeal to first timers and veteran fans of ballet. We like to think that the comedic approach ultimately makes ballet more accessible. But we also pride ourselves on our technical capabilities. It’s a balancing act of respect and irreverence, seriousness and carefree abandon.

“Who doesn’t want to laugh?!”

“We have a very wide net in our audience,” said Tory Dobrin, Artistic Director for the Trocks. “We have people who love ballet, people who love comedy, people who love theatre, and people who love dance. We have a gay and lesbian crowd, and we also have senior citizens who maybe don’t get out as much as they have in the past, but want to have a fun time.

“In the past there weren’t any children in the audience, but now there are lots of children. That shows you how much society has changed in the last 50 years.”

“The Trocks are an all-male dance company, doing traditional ballet but bringing a bit of humor into the works,” said Dartmouth’s Ali Kenner Brodsky, an independent dance artist and a dance advisor for the Zeiterion. “They make the dance really accessible to those that might be turned off by the formality of ballet, they allow people to come to a show and be entertained in a way that they wouldn’t with a traditional ballet.

“You don’t need a ballet background to enjoy the Trocks. It’s accessible to families, and kids of all ages would enjoy this show.”

“It requires an immense amount of talent to go up in front of an audience and dance hard ballet steps, do it in drag, and be funny — that’s a tall order,” Dobrin said. “We have a variety of costumes, a variety of music, and a variety of personalities on stage, it’s a very varied program.

“Since the very beginning, the Trockadero has been very inclusive,” Dobrin said. “Not only different ethnic groups, but races and body types. Society has actually caught up with us and we’re very proud of that. No one in the old days talked about that, now everyone is talking about it, so we feel like we’re pioneers in that regard. We’ve become very respected in 2023. Anything that lasts as long as we have, for almost 50 years, tends to be respected.”

“Us dancers love making the audience feel comfortable letting their guards down when it comes to ballet,” Thake said. “You might get caught up in the revelry.”

“There’s a lot of enthusiasm and excitement about this show,” Kenner Brodsky said.

“The message is 100 percent entertainment,” according to Dobrin. “We want the audience to come in, enjoy themselves for two hours and leave thinking, ‘Wow, that was a really nice way to spend an evening.’”

And if ticket holders would like to delve deeper into the experience of The Trocks, the Zeiterion Lounge (located in the theatre) will hold a free talk about the troupe and its history at 2 p.m.