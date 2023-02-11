The JI’s Price Check: Your regular look at consumer costs in North-Central Connecticut

A bacon display at the Stop & Shop in South Windsor (Jim Michaud / Journal Inquirer)

Bacon prices finally inching down just a bit

Just the word bacon can make most people’s mouths start to water with its salty and savory slabs of succulent goodness. But over the past two years, the price of America’s favorite breakfast guilty pleasure has skyrocketed and only in the past couple months has seen a trend toward decreasing in price at the grocers.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics the average cost of a pound of sliced bacon in the United States for most of the past decade has hovered around $5.50, fluctuating slightly month to month.