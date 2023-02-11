Open in App
Enfield, CT
See more from this location?
Journal Inquirer

PERSONALITIES: People line up for this dance instructor

By Tim Leininger / Journal Inquirer,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nkj5h_0kk2aMiG00
Nicole Gagne-Dion teaches line dancing in Enfield, which can draw up to 80 people per class. (Tim Leininger )

ENFIELD — Nicole Gagne-Dion loves to line dance and has been doing so for nearly 35 years. Two and half years ago she turned this passion of hers into a weekly dance class in the banquet hall above the Pierogi Queen Bakery and Delicatessen and Smoke Barbecue at 4 Alden Ave. every Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m.

“I started my dance classes here in September of 2020,” Gagne-Dion said, of the place where she also works as the banquet hall manager and coordinator for the bakery.

Starting a line dance class at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic ended up being a happy reprieve for many people who had been cooped up at home for months and wanted something to do.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Enfield, CT
Iconic CT Seafood Eatery Reveals Closing Date After Nearly 30 Years In Business
Hartford, CT3 days ago
George gives E.O. Smith/Tolland boys hockey win in OT
Enfield, CT14 hours ago
Most Popular
Child among 3 dead in town of Brooklyn
Brooklyn, CT12 hours ago
Where to Find the Best Pizza in Connecticut
Guilford, CT1 day ago
3 found dead in Connecticut home
Brooklyn, CT1 day ago
Stone Academy to close all campuses imminently
West Haven, CT2 days ago
'He was screaming:' Dog found cold, abandoned at Scituate cemetery
Scituate, RI3 days ago
Connecticut Residents Just Can’t Get Enough Of The Hulking Sandwiches From This Tasty Bagel Shop
West Hartford, CT2 days ago
Mayors and moms call for reforms to target repeat gun offenders
Hartford, CT1 day ago
19-year-old shot in Hartford: police
Hartford, CT5 hours ago
Manchester duplex fire displaces 13 residents
Manchester, CT12 hours ago
Ledyard man accused of assaulting girlfriend
Ledyard, CT1 day ago
Drag queen bingo night at Connecticut church received 'extraordinary' response from community, reverend says
Madison, CT6 days ago
Wesleyan student dies in skiing accident while studying abroad
Middletown, CT2 days ago
Springfield police looking for 15-year-old girl
Springfield, MA2 days ago
Contractors charged with larceny
Coventry, CT10 hours ago
This Connecticut Town is a Food Lover's Paradise
Milford, CT6 days ago
37-year-old man in custody in connection to December homicide in New Haven
New Haven, CT1 day ago
Ellington resident wins $3.3M
Ellington, CT2 days ago
Suffield's Coggins reaches 1,000 mark, hits game-winner to beat Tolland
Tolland, CT11 hours ago
Glastonbury Town Council appoints Jonathan Luiz town manager
Glastonbury, CT2 days ago
Breeze expands its service from Bradley
Hartford, CT1 day ago
Fowler, East Catholic silence Northwest Catholic
West Hartford, CT1 day ago
Panel to work on Case Mountain cabin plans
Manchester, CT1 day ago
Drunk driver caught going wrong way on Route 5 in South Windsor: police
South Windsor, CT3 days ago
Pedestrian hit by car in Vernon
Vernon, CT3 days ago
Person struck by train in New Haven
New Haven, CT5 days ago
Torrington man accused of driving over 100 MPH under the influence
Torrington, CT3 days ago
Qua gets Suffield off to strong start in NCCC girls basketball tourney
Suffield, CT14 hours ago
Mystery lies in basement of historic Denholm Building as it awaits unknown fate
Worcester, MA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy