PERSONALITIES: People line up for this dance instructor

Nicole Gagne-Dion teaches line dancing in Enfield, which can draw up to 80 people per class. (Tim Leininger )

ENFIELD — Nicole Gagne-Dion loves to line dance and has been doing so for nearly 35 years. Two and half years ago she turned this passion of hers into a weekly dance class in the banquet hall above the Pierogi Queen Bakery and Delicatessen and Smoke Barbecue at 4 Alden Ave. every Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m.

“I started my dance classes here in September of 2020,” Gagne-Dion said, of the place where she also works as the banquet hall manager and coordinator for the bakery.

Starting a line dance class at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic ended up being a happy reprieve for many people who had been cooped up at home for months and wanted something to do.