Millbrae, CA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the following measure will be voted on by the qualified voters of the Millbrae School District

 3 days ago
contracosta.news

Yet Again, Antioch Set to Discuss Secretaries for Councilmembers

At the February 14 meeting, the Antioch City Council will once again bring up the topic of hiring secretaries for Antioch City Council members. This is now at least the 4th time the item has been on the agenda dating back to last April. Listed under Item 11 of the...
ANTIOCH, CA
marinlocalnews.com

Something ain’t quite right at Mill Valley schools

Kudos to Keri Brenner who covers the goings on at the Mill Valley school board for the Independent Journal. If I’m reading the nuances of her reporting correctly, she’s nibbling around the edges of a disturbance in the force surrounding the burg’s public schools. The official story...
MILL VALLEY, CA
GV Wire

California’s Housing Duel Between State and Local Governments Intensifies

The long-simmering duel between California’s state and local governments over housing is entering a new and more confrontational phase. Local governments in the San Francisco Bay Area had until Jan. 31 to submit plans for meeting their state-imposed quotas for facilitating housing construction, and many of them missed it. They were supposed to identify enough land for the required number of housing units and the steps they were taking to make development feasible.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Almanac Online

BLM protestors march through Menlo Park, demand stop to police brutality in wake of Tyre Nichols’ death

To demonstrators, San Mateo County is just as vulnerable to police violence as Memphis is. Holding up signs and fists, dozens of protestors on Saturday afternoon, Feb. 11, rallied against police brutality in Menlo Center’s courtyard. As demonstrators chanted ”Whose lives matter? Black Lives Matter” on El Camino Real’s sidewalk, passing cars blared their horns in support.
MENLO PARK, CA
CBS San Francisco

Crime-weary Oakland small business owners plea for help from city leaders

OAKLAND -- A different day brings the same story for many downtown Oakland businesses just trying to keep their income coming. The threats, harassment, stolen income, even defecation on their property, and all the damage they are constantly cleaning up is starting to hit a breaking point for business owners in their effort to keep going strong.The latest incident at Tay Ho Oakland Restaurant & Bar brought an unruly person into their restaurant, who threatened and harassed staff and customers inside. "Every day, it's like what's next," said Denise Huynh, the owner of Tay Ho Oakland Restaurant & Bar. ...
OAKLAND, CA
sfstandard.com

San Francisco Property Owners File Lawsuit Challenging Vacancy Tax

A group of San Francisco property owners have filed suit against the city and Tax Collector Jose Cisneros challenging the legality of Prop. M, a voter-approved ballot measure that would levy a tax on vacant residential properties. The complaint, which was brought in San Francisco Superior Court by a number...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Silicon Valley

Evictions eclipsed pre-pandemic levels in these Bay Area counties as tenant protections expired

Janae Randolph waited nervously with her boyfriend outside a wood-paneled courtroom at the Contra Costa County courthouse in Martinez. She scanned the increasingly crowded hallway for somebody official-looking — maybe a public defender, she hoped — who would explain why they’d been summoned after receiving an eviction notice at their Concord apartment.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
SFist

Saturday Links: Lawsuit Alleges Scandal-Plagued Bayview Homeless Services Org Funds Went to CEO's “Lavish” Lifestyle

A former employee of Bayview homeless services nonprofit, United Council of Human Services (UCHS), filed a lawsuit this week alleging that its chief executive, Gwendolyn Westbrook, used the organization’s funds to buy Teslas and offer relatives gifts and kickbacks, all while turning a blind eye to drug dealing and sex work in its housing programs. This lawsuit comes after concerns that UCHS is still receiving city funding, but has lost its state nonprofit status, and has actually been referred to the FBI for possible criminal investigation. [Chronicle]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Racist incident at East Bay middle school prompts NAACP response

CLAYTON, Calif. (KRON) — Last week, a student at Diablo View Middle School distributed cotton balls on campus as a joke to mock Black History Month. But school district leaders were not made aware of it until this week. The racist incident at the Clayton middle school prompted a response from the East County NAACP. […]
CLAYTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Gamos Family members sentenced in Rainbow Bright human trafficking case

SAN MATEO -- Three members of a Bay Area family convicted of running a human trafficking operation for more than a decade have been sentenced to at least five years in prison.The trio had been found guilty in San Mateo County Superior Court of 38 felony charges related to human trafficking and labor exploitation, while operating the business Rainbow Bright, a Bay Area adult residential and child care company, between 2008 and 2018.The family members sentenced were Joshua Gamos, 46, sentenced to nine years and eight months; Noel Gamos, 44, sentenced to five years; and Carlina Gamos, 70, was sentenced...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
Silicon Valley

Job cuts widen as tech, biotech firms plan fresh rounds of layoffs

Tech and biotech companies have begun to reveal plans for multiple rounds of job cuts in the Bay Area, disquieting disclosures that suggest the current layoff surges will be ongoing. The unsettling news came to light after Microsoft reported it would cut 62 jobs in Mountain View, layoffs that were...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

