NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the following measure will be voted on by the qualified voters of the Millbrae School District

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Some Bay Area Eggs Selling for $11+ per DozenThomas Smith
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Americans can get a one-time payment of $5 million - are you eligible?Aneka DuncanSan Francisco, CA
49er gold-digging attorneys and copsRobert J HansenSan Jose, CA
Mayor London Breed says downtown SF is bad but not like "1907" rubble and ashLashaun TurnerSan Francisco, CA
Related
sfstandard.com
SF Pledged To Stamp Out Racism at City Hall, but Employees Say Little Has Changed
For Kathy Broussard, working as a San Francisco government employee for 18 years has meant keeping her head down in the face of an onslaught. “I was harassed. I was called the N-word by my manager and director,” said Broussard, a 54-year-old Black transit worker. So in 2010 she...
contracosta.news
Yet Again, Antioch Set to Discuss Secretaries for Councilmembers
At the February 14 meeting, the Antioch City Council will once again bring up the topic of hiring secretaries for Antioch City Council members. This is now at least the 4th time the item has been on the agenda dating back to last April. Listed under Item 11 of the...
KTVU FOX 2
Lawsuit accuses Oakland city officials of cover-up, files to overturn mayoral election
OAKLAND, Calif. - A petition filed in Alameda County alleges the mayoral election of Oakland is invalid and needs to be redone after a series of mistakes, coverups, and violations, petitioners said Friday. Marleen L. Sacks and the Alameda County Taxpayers Association filed a lawsuit against the City of Oakland...
marinlocalnews.com
Something ain’t quite right at Mill Valley schools
Kudos to Keri Brenner who covers the goings on at the Mill Valley school board for the Independent Journal. If I’m reading the nuances of her reporting correctly, she’s nibbling around the edges of a disturbance in the force surrounding the burg’s public schools. The official story...
GV Wire
California’s Housing Duel Between State and Local Governments Intensifies
The long-simmering duel between California’s state and local governments over housing is entering a new and more confrontational phase. Local governments in the San Francisco Bay Area had until Jan. 31 to submit plans for meeting their state-imposed quotas for facilitating housing construction, and many of them missed it. They were supposed to identify enough land for the required number of housing units and the steps they were taking to make development feasible.
proclaimerscv.com
Americans Will Receive an Additional $500 Cash per Month for Another Six Months; Check to See If You Qualify.
California’s Oakland Resilient Families pilot program for guaranteed basic income has begun in two stages. The second one took applications from October 20 through November 3 of that same year, while the first one opened in June of that same year. Each one signed up 300 individuals for an 18-month, $500 cash per participant-payment period.
2urbangirls.com
Oakland mayor appoints former Compton city manager as Interim City Administrator
Oakland’s Mayor Sheng Thao has asked current Oakland Public Works Director G. Harold Duffey and former Interim City Administrator Steven Falk to serve as Interim City Administrators after current Administrator Ed Reiskin steps away at the end of this month. “I am very sad to see Ed go. He...
Racist joke involving cotton balls roils Bay Area school
Officials say the racist joke was aimed at making fun of Black History Month.
Silicon Valley
Homeowner invokes ‘builders remedy’ in brazen plan to build 20-unit housing complex in Los Altos Hills
To hear Sasha Zbrozek tell it, the story behind his plans to tear down his four-bedroom house in tony Los Altos Hills and replace it with an apartment complex is a simple tale of a young man’s California dream home being ruined by the region’s notorious red tape — and his decision to “rage against the machine.”
The Almanac Online
BLM protestors march through Menlo Park, demand stop to police brutality in wake of Tyre Nichols’ death
To demonstrators, San Mateo County is just as vulnerable to police violence as Memphis is. Holding up signs and fists, dozens of protestors on Saturday afternoon, Feb. 11, rallied against police brutality in Menlo Center’s courtyard. As demonstrators chanted ”Whose lives matter? Black Lives Matter” on El Camino Real’s sidewalk, passing cars blared their horns in support.
Crime-weary Oakland small business owners plea for help from city leaders
OAKLAND -- A different day brings the same story for many downtown Oakland businesses just trying to keep their income coming. The threats, harassment, stolen income, even defecation on their property, and all the damage they are constantly cleaning up is starting to hit a breaking point for business owners in their effort to keep going strong.The latest incident at Tay Ho Oakland Restaurant & Bar brought an unruly person into their restaurant, who threatened and harassed staff and customers inside. "Every day, it's like what's next," said Denise Huynh, the owner of Tay Ho Oakland Restaurant & Bar. ...
SFist
San Francisco Landlords Have Filed a Lawsuit Trying to Stop the City’s ‘Empty Homes Tax’
An angry group of San Francisco landlords and property owners are taking legal action against the city's recently passed "Empty Homes Tax" (Proposition M) to try to get it overturned, court records show. The new lawsuit comes from a handful of San Francisco property owners, including Eric Debbane and Andrew...
sfstandard.com
San Francisco Property Owners File Lawsuit Challenging Vacancy Tax
A group of San Francisco property owners have filed suit against the city and Tax Collector Jose Cisneros challenging the legality of Prop. M, a voter-approved ballot measure that would levy a tax on vacant residential properties. The complaint, which was brought in San Francisco Superior Court by a number...
Silicon Valley
Evictions eclipsed pre-pandemic levels in these Bay Area counties as tenant protections expired
Janae Randolph waited nervously with her boyfriend outside a wood-paneled courtroom at the Contra Costa County courthouse in Martinez. She scanned the increasingly crowded hallway for somebody official-looking — maybe a public defender, she hoped — who would explain why they’d been summoned after receiving an eviction notice at their Concord apartment.
SFist
Saturday Links: Lawsuit Alleges Scandal-Plagued Bayview Homeless Services Org Funds Went to CEO's “Lavish” Lifestyle
A former employee of Bayview homeless services nonprofit, United Council of Human Services (UCHS), filed a lawsuit this week alleging that its chief executive, Gwendolyn Westbrook, used the organization’s funds to buy Teslas and offer relatives gifts and kickbacks, all while turning a blind eye to drug dealing and sex work in its housing programs. This lawsuit comes after concerns that UCHS is still receiving city funding, but has lost its state nonprofit status, and has actually been referred to the FBI for possible criminal investigation. [Chronicle]
Racist incident at East Bay middle school prompts NAACP response
CLAYTON, Calif. (KRON) — Last week, a student at Diablo View Middle School distributed cotton balls on campus as a joke to mock Black History Month. But school district leaders were not made aware of it until this week. The racist incident at the Clayton middle school prompted a response from the East County NAACP. […]
Two California Suburbs Named Among Top 3 'Safest Cities In America'
Money Geek put together a list of the safest cities across the country.
sfstandard.com
Marin County Tests Wastewater for Deadly Drugs. Why Doesn’t San Francisco?
Marin County kicked off a new pilot program this week that tests wastewater for traces of opioids and other drugs in an effort to measure the county’s substance use and the prevalence of deadly drugs like fentanyl. Marin is now testing for fentanyl, cocaine, nicotine and methamphetamine in its wastewater.
Gamos Family members sentenced in Rainbow Bright human trafficking case
SAN MATEO -- Three members of a Bay Area family convicted of running a human trafficking operation for more than a decade have been sentenced to at least five years in prison.The trio had been found guilty in San Mateo County Superior Court of 38 felony charges related to human trafficking and labor exploitation, while operating the business Rainbow Bright, a Bay Area adult residential and child care company, between 2008 and 2018.The family members sentenced were Joshua Gamos, 46, sentenced to nine years and eight months; Noel Gamos, 44, sentenced to five years; and Carlina Gamos, 70, was sentenced...
Silicon Valley
Job cuts widen as tech, biotech firms plan fresh rounds of layoffs
Tech and biotech companies have begun to reveal plans for multiple rounds of job cuts in the Bay Area, disquieting disclosures that suggest the current layoff surges will be ongoing. The unsettling news came to light after Microsoft reported it would cut 62 jobs in Mountain View, layoffs that were...
