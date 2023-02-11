Who won Hubbardston's Frozen Assets contest? Here are the results!

HUBBARDSTON ― Well, that was quick.

The town’s annual Frozen Assets contest, which invites residents to predict when a faux outhouse on a pond near The Country Hen will sink through the ice, officially ended 12:23:51 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, an unseasonably warm day that saw temperatures approach 50 degrees. The weighted structure, which was equipped with a sensor designed to short out when it hits the water, was placed on the ice only five days earlier.

"This is the shortest amount of time the outhouse has been on the ice," said Katie Young, the town's special events advisor. "The unusually warm weather we've had this year has made for a quick event."

Marie Langevin won first prize, a gift card worth $300, for her guess of 11:10 a.m. on Feb. 12. Second and fourth prizes – a $150 dollar gift card and eight free flats of eggs courtesy of The Country Hen, respectively – went to Jane Frederico, who entered guesses of 5:40:13 a.m., Feb. 13, and 3:40:10 a.m., Feb. 7. The third prize, a gift card in the amount of $75, was awarded to Mary Blanchard, who predicted the outhouse would sink 5:15:12 p.m. on Feb. 7.

The Frozen Assets contest was established years ago by town officials who wanted to give residents something fun to do in the middle of winter, while at the same time boosting the local economy by supporting small businesses during what is typically the slowest time of the year for them.

