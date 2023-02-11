Open in App
Hubbardston, MA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Gardner News

Who won Hubbardston's Frozen Assets contest? Here are the results!

By Stephen Landry, Gardner News,

5 days ago

HUBBARDSTON ― Well, that was quick.

The town’s annual Frozen Assets contest, which invites residents to predict when a faux outhouse on a pond near The Country Hen will sink through the ice, officially ended 12:23:51 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, an unseasonably warm day that saw temperatures approach 50 degrees. The weighted structure, which was equipped with a sensor designed to short out when it hits the water, was placed on the ice only five days earlier.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dxnYg_0kk2XSDz00

More: Scrambled prize pool: Why fourth place in Hubbardston contest might be the top prize

"This is the shortest amount of time the outhouse has been on the ice," said Katie Young, the town's special events advisor. "The unusually warm weather we've had this year has made for a quick event."

Marie Langevin won first prize, a gift card worth $300, for her guess of 11:10 a.m. on Feb. 12. Second and fourth prizes – a $150 dollar gift card and eight free flats of eggs courtesy of The Country Hen, respectively – went to Jane Frederico, who entered guesses of 5:40:13 a.m., Feb. 13, and 3:40:10 a.m., Feb. 7. The third prize, a gift card in the amount of $75, was awarded to Mary Blanchard, who predicted the outhouse would sink 5:15:12 p.m. on Feb. 7.

The Frozen Assets contest was established years ago by town officials who wanted to give residents something fun to do in the middle of winter, while at the same time boosting the local economy by supporting small businesses during what is typically the slowest time of the year for them.

This article originally appeared on Gardner News: Who won Hubbardston's Frozen Assets contest? Here are the results!

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
How is warmer winter impacting ticks and mosquitoes?
Sharon, MA1 day ago
Mom of seven seeing success with opening of new cookie bakery location
Westfield, MA11 hours ago
The Cafeteria-Style Restaurant With Some Of The Best Home-Cooked Food In Massachusetts
Peabody, MA1 day ago
Weather changes possible next weekend in New England
Chicopee, MA1 day ago
5 of Our Favorite Thrift Shops in Massachusetts
Cambridge, MA1 day ago
New Hampshire Is Getting A Brand New Amusement Park Ride
Salem, NH2 days ago
Viral Tik Tok Shows How Oblivious Boston is About Western Massachusetts
Boston, MA1 day ago
$50,000 Winning Mass Lottery Ticket Sold By Adams Liquor Store
Adams, MA2 days ago
This MA City Pays The Best Salary In The U.S. For This Profession
Boston, MA13 hours ago
Wilbraham retiree applying different strategies to stay warm this winter
Wilbraham, MA3 days ago
Four record sized fish caught in Massachusetts in 2022
Northampton, MA2 days ago
Starlink SpaceX satellites to be visible over Mass. for next few nights
Boston, MA2 days ago
A month on, the investigation for Brookfield's Brittany Tee continues
Brookfield, MA3 days ago
Cabot's Ice Cream & Restaurant being sold to owners of another Newton diner
Newton, MA4 days ago
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Massachusetts
Boston, MA3 days ago
Can rat problems in Massachusetts be solved with birth control?
Braintree, MA16 hours ago
Leominster company to pay $2.5 million for 'abusive' debt collection efforts
Leominster, MA11 hours ago
Why no snow cover could be problematic in the Spring
Boston, MA8 days ago
Top Five Massachusetts Cities with The Worst Drivers in the State
Boston, MA3 days ago
Crews battle fire at Waltham restaurant
Waltham, MA2 days ago
Town by Town: Power of the Purse, Antonio’s Pizza, and preparedness lunch
Belchertown, MA3 days ago
This Fascinating Massachusetts Prison Camp Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Decades Now
Rutland, MA6 days ago
Baystate Health, Shields closing 3 local urgent care centers
Westfield, MA8 hours ago
Child, adult from Worcester among three found dead in Connecticut home
Brooklyn, CT5 hours ago
Man's heart attack at age 19 leads him to his future fiancée in Massachusetts
Danvers, MA2 days ago
This Massachusetts restaurant ranks in the top 100 in the US
Waltham, MA5 days ago
Thousands Walked Through Boston In The Name Of Ending Homelessness
Boston, MA4 days ago
25 Investigates: Long term motel residents told to vacate for homeless shelter
Concord, MA2 days ago
This Massive Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must-Visit
Grafton, MA7 days ago
Revere woman wins $1M Mass. lottery prize on ticket sold in Boston
Revere, MA5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy