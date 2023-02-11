Open in App
Richmond, VA
WTVR CBS 6

Significant rain likely on Sunday

By The Weather Authority,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FPJOO_0kk2VVEG00

RICHMOND, Va. -- A storm will spread rain into the area overnight, likely around or just after 3am in the Metro Richmond area. This storm will be almost entirely rain throughout central Virginia, but there is the threat for a brief mix (mainly sleet) at the onset, mostly west of I-95. Any mixed precipitation will quickly change to rain. Wintry weather will occur in the higher elevations of far western VA, where winter weather advisories are in effect.

We'll have periods of rain Sunday, heavy at times. Over 1” of rainfall is possible across the entire area. Highs will be in the low 40s in the metro, but will range from the upper 30s well northwest to some 50s in far SE VA. The northeast breeze will kick up at times, with a few gusts over 20 mph possible.

Rain will exit late Sunday night, with skies becoming partly cloudy. A partly sunny and mild day is on tap for Monday, with afternoon highs around 60.

Tuesday will be sunny and mild and then temperatures will be on the rise again. We should be in the upper 60s Wednesday and the low to mid 70s on Thursday. A spotty shower is possible Wednesday afternoon, with another shower or two Thursday. The highest rain chances this coming week will be later Thursday night and Friday.

Cooler air will return next weekend, with highs in the 50s and lows in the upper 20s and low 30s.

STORM TRACKING LINKS :

Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center

