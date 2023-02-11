Weather Now: A Bright and Cool First Half of the Weekend

Happy Saturday!

After a beautiful Spring-like day on Friday, we are back to more typical February weather for the rest of this weekend.

We’re looking forward to a bright and sunny more run-of-the-mill February afternoon. Highs will be topping out in the low 40s across our region which is jus a few degrees above our normal highs of 40.

We’ll see mostly clear skies and just a few spotty clouds with breezy conditions. Winds will be out of the Northeast gusting upwards of 20-25 mph.

Looking forward to the second half of the weekend we’ll see some changes on the way Sunday afternoon and evening as we track a costal low that will cruise south of our area.

Sunday morning will start off with a mix of sun and clouds with lows once again in the 20s and 30s.

Throughout the afternoon clouds will continue to build and lift up out of the south leading to amore cloudy second half ot the day.

Late Sunday evening we’ll see some showers begin to move onshore and try to march further inland. Most of the showers will be isolated to the coastline and the showers will be more hit or miss than widespread.

By about 8 am Monday all the the moisture will be clearing out, and we’ll see some more sunshine on the way Monday afternoon.

