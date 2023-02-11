Open in App
WPRI 12 News

Weather Now: A Bright and Cool First Half of the Weekend

By Britney Trumpy,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DQkwj_0kk2TDeq00

Happy Saturday!

After a beautiful Spring-like day on Friday, we are back to more typical February weather for the rest of this weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=255s75_0kk2TDeq00

We’re looking forward to a bright and sunny more run-of-the-mill February afternoon. Highs will be topping out in the low 40s across our region which is jus a few degrees above our normal highs of 40.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jDIIx_0kk2TDeq00

We’ll see mostly clear skies and just a few spotty clouds with breezy conditions. Winds will be out of the Northeast gusting upwards of 20-25 mph.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pvgWw_0kk2TDeq00

Looking forward to the second half of the weekend we’ll see some changes on the way Sunday afternoon and evening as we track a costal low that will cruise south of our area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=086o9q_0kk2TDeq00

Sunday morning will start off with a mix of sun and clouds with lows once again in the 20s and 30s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DPz6U_0kk2TDeq00

Throughout the afternoon clouds will continue to build and lift up out of the south leading to amore cloudy second half ot the day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ByfZS_0kk2TDeq00

Late Sunday evening we’ll see some showers begin to move onshore and try to march further inland. Most of the showers will be isolated to the coastline and the showers will be more hit or miss than widespread.

By about 8 am Monday all the the moisture will be clearing out, and we’ll see some more sunshine on the way Monday afternoon.

Pinpoint Weather 12 Links
Detailed 7-Day Forecast | Weather Now | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Pinpoint Traffic | Flight Tracker | Active Weather Alerts | Closings and Delays | Power Outages | Get the Weather App

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
What insurance policy covers a stolen catalytic converter?
Providence, RI2 days ago
North Kingstown police investigating reports of ‘explosions’
North Kingstown, RI2 days ago
Providence man pleads guilty in counterfeit check scheme
Providence, RI13 hours ago
Police: Shots fired near Providence school
Providence, RI1 day ago
Men convicted in deadly drive-by shooting get life sentences
Providence, RI2 days ago
Woman’s video inspires effort to address date rape drug crisis
Mansfield, MA1 day ago
‘This is the war’: New Bedford at center of conflict between fishing, wind industries
New Bedford, MA6 hours ago
Community Focus: Lifespan’s Dr. Athena Poppas
East Providence, RI6 hours ago
Bryant held in check, swept by UMass Lowell
Lowell, MA1 day ago
Hendricken beats Burrillville for 10th league win
Burrillville, RI2 days ago
9 displaced by Pawtucket fire
Pawtucket, RI18 hours ago
Community Focus: Providence Mayor Brett Smiley
Providence, RI1 day ago
Cranston donating seized ATVs to police in Dominican Republic
Cranston, RI1 day ago
Police ID man found dead in Newport
Newport, RI1 day ago
Former New Bedford man accused of intricate romance scam
New Bedford, MA5 hours ago
Scituate police: Armed man with ‘Scream’ mask made silencer out of soda bottle
Scituate, RI11 hours ago
Judge Licht in serious condition after being hit by vehicle
Providence, RI8 hours ago
2 injured in Dartmouth crash involving school bus
Dartmouth, MA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy