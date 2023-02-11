Open in App
Bybee, TN
The Newport Plain Talk

Multiple shots fired, woman taken into custody

By By Dave Ruthenberg Managing Editor,

5 days ago

Cocke County sheriff deputies had to take cover Wednesday when a series of gunshots were fired as they investigated a domestic disturbance in Bybee.

According to CCSO’s report of the incident, Deputy Jalynn Ensley responded to 112 Airport Road regarding an intoxicated woman, later identified as Traci Howerton, 43. The residents there advised Howerton came down to their home and was yelling and beating on their cars. They told Ensley that Howerton was up at a residence just up the hill and was continuing to yell. They indicated they did not want to press charges as there was no damage.

Deputy Ensley was then joined by Lt. Zach Magouirk on the scene when, according to the report, the sound of a round being fired appeared to be traveling directly over the residence at 112 Airport Road. As they approached the residence at 120 Airport Road two more gunshots were heard being fired in the same direction.

Both Ensley and Magouirk then positioned themselves behind vehicles located in the driveway and attempted to call Howerton out. Residents at the top of the hill advised it was Howerton who came out of 120 Airport Road and fired the shots.

According to the report, after multiple attempts to call her out unarmed, she walked out of the back door and stated she fired the gun in the air. The report notes the odor of alcohol was detected coming from Howerton’s breath and she was placed in the back of the patrol car while the area was cleared by law enforcement.

The firearm Howerton used was then located in the back left bedroom of the home. It was found with a total of three of the eight rounds having been discharged from the recovered .22 revolver.

It was learned that Howerton had an order of protection taken out against her by Kevin Walker.

Walker, per the report, said he pulled into his residence at 120 Airport Road, saw Howerton walking up from 112 Airport Road and she began yelling as he exited his vehicle and walked up toward his parents’ house on the hill above his home. He stated she continued to yell from the 120 Airport Road address. He stated when Howerton exited the back door of the home, she fired in the air in the direction of 112 Airport Road and went back into the residence at 120 Airport Road. He stated this was not the first time she had done this.

Howerton was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Detention Center for violation of order of protection, reckless endangerment-deadly weapon involved and possession of a handgun while intoxicated.

Comments / 0
