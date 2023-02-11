1 traffic stop, 3 arrests

What appeared to be a routine traffic stop Tuesday by Newport police resulted in all occupants of the vehicle being taken to Cocke County Jail.

According to a report, a vehicle traveling east on West Broadway had no tail lights or brake lights and was stopped. Upon checking the license of the driver, Anthony Roberts, 34, he was found to have had his driver’s license revoked out of Cocke County and also had an active warrant for theft under $1,000 out of Cocke County. He was placed under arrest.

Further, according to the report, several used syringes were found in plain view on the floorboard of the vehicle. A search was conducted in Roberts’ vicinity of the vehicle and a pink plastic baggie containing .27 grams of a crystal-like substance was found in the crack of the seat in between Roberts and one of the passengers, James Ball, 54.

A third passenger, Ann Holt, 48, stated it was Ball’s “meth” and that he had stuffed it in the crack of the seat upon the vehicle being stopped by law enforcement.

Ball was then placed under arrest and upon being patted down advised he had a glass meth pipe in his pocket and used meth occasionally. A meth pipe and a used syringe were found in Ball’s shirt pocket.

Holt was then found to have an active child support warrant out of Cocke County, which the officer, per his report, confirmed. Holt was then placed under arrest.

All three were transported to Cocke County Jail without further incident.

Hartford Towing recovered the vehicle.