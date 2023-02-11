Open in App
Tennessee State
The Newport Plain Talk

$412.5M in tax cuts part of Gov. Lee's $55.6B budget proposal

By By Jon Styf The Center Square,

5 days ago

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s budget proposal includes a group of tax reductions that include cuts in sales, franchise, excise and business taxes that are valued at $412.5 million.

That includes $54 million in recurring cuts along with $360 million in non-recurring. The bill includes a proposal for a three-month sales tax holiday on food from Aug. 1 to Oct. 31 that will cost $288.3 million.

The funding was part of Lee’s $55.6 billion budget proposal for next fiscal year, including $29.9 billion in state funds, $18.8 billion from federal funds, $4.7 billion from other sources and $2 billion from higher education tuition and fees. The budget is down from a $56.2 billion budget a year before.

“The reason is that some of the federal pandemic funds have started to fade away,” Department of Finance and Administration Commissioner Jim Bryson said to the Senate Finance, Ways and Means Committee on Tuesday.

Separately, the budget includes a proposal to send $103 million next year to the Department of Economic and Community Development for new business incentives along with supporting workforce training, marketing, and education. Even larger is the recommendation to add $340 million to the TNECD’s budget for the current fiscal year for new development incentives.

Bryson said that the state is preparing for a much different reality budgeting in future years, adding there is a very good chance the economy is headed into a recession.

“The next couple of years are not going to be like the last couple of years,” Bryson said.

The tax cut proposal includes a three-year transition to a single sales factor for both franchise and excise taxes.

The bill will create a standard $50,000 net earnings reduction ($37.8 million cost0 from excise taxes while exempting $500,000 of property from franchise taxes ($20.3 million cost) and increases the filing threshold for business tax from $10,000 to $100,000 ($7.9 million cost).

Bryson said the goal is to eliminate or cut taxes from the smallest of Tennessee’s businesses.

The proposal will also create a “state paid family leave tax credit against franchise and excise taxes for a two-year pilot period.” The cost of that program is expected to be $7.3 million.

