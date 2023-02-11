Open in App
Cocke County, TN
The Newport Plain Talk

County schools closed for sickness

By By Kathy Hemsworth News Writer,

5 days ago

Cocke County Schools were closed Friday, Feb. 10, and again on Monday, Feb. 13, because of sickness. Reportedly there has been a high number of absences because of different illnesses that are going around.

There is a stomach bug as well as a viral infection that has cold-like symptoms. According to local healthcare professionals, there are still cases of the flu, strep and COVID going around as well.

The Cocke County School Board shortened the agenda for its meeting on Thursday evening and transferred several items over to the March agenda because of sickness. Two school board members were unable to attend the meeting and reportedly there are administrative staff members who are also sick.

Newport City School System is operating on a regular schedule. On Friday, Feb. 10, they had 69 students out, which was only 9.5 percent of the student body.

