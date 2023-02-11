Threats, pursuit and mistaken identity lead to woman's arrest

A woman who called in a complaint about a vehicle following her, instead wound up being placed in handcuffs herself. It involved a case of mistaken identity, an alleged 100 mph pursuit and threats against an 18-year-old man against the arresting officer.

According to a report from the Newport Police Department, police were dispatched Tuesday to Walmart with the initial complainant, Vanessa Allen, 38, stating she was being followed by a red pickup. However, upon arrival on the scene, the driver of the pickup, Austin Banks, 18, flagged down responding NPD Officer Paul Weber.

Banks told Officer Weber he had gotten off his shift at Walmart and Allen was parked next to his vehicle when she began yelling and making threats.

Banks stated, according to the report, that when he got into his vehicle to leave, Allen’s daughter, Anna Dickerson, kicked his vehicle. Banks said as he tried to leave, Allen followed him out of the parking lot and onto Cosby Highway and chased him all the way to Lane’s Market at speeds of around 100 mph.

According to Banks, Allen was hanging out of her window, yelling threats at him that she was going to kill him. Banks told Weber he did not know Allen.

While the investigation of the incident was being attempted, Allen showed up and approached Banks, who was sitting in his vehicle. According to Weber’s report, Allen was hostile, belligerent and began yelling threats toward Banks.

Allen, per the report and in the presence of Weber, stated if Banks was over 18, she would assault him. She returned to her vehicle, refusing to cooperate with law enforcement. Banks stated he wanted to prosecute for assault as he feared bodily injury from her threats.

Weber reports that Allen continued to be hostile toward law enforcement and would not cooperate with the investigation. She refused to follow verbal commands to stop yelling at him and at Banks. She was asked to exit her vehicle and was advised she was under arrest.

Allen refused to exit her vehicle and tried to force her way back inside. At that point, according to the report, Sergeant Vinson of the NPD and Weber were able to pull Allen out of the vehicle, place her on the ground and in handcuffs.

Weber reports that Allen’s passengers, her two daughters, stated to him that Allen had been acting irrationally and did aggressively follow Banks’ pickup. Both daughters also stated Allen has anger issues, she did make threats toward Banks and drove recklessly with a 5-month-old child in the car.

Both daughters further advised Allen thought Banks was a juvenile that had been sending inappropriate text messages and that the three had gone to Walmart to have a conversation with that juvenile.

Allen was arrested and charged with assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and making a false report.

But she didn’t exactly go quietly.

According to the report, as she was being transported to Cocke County Jail Annex, she made threats toward Officer Weber and stated she wished he would die and that if she didn’t have handcuffs on she would assault him and get an additional charge.