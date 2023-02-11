Fleeing suspect nabbed hiding behind bed

Cocke County Sheriff Deputy Jacob Sutton found himself in a high-speed chase after pulling over a vehicle Feb. 4 on West Highway 25-70 for not having its headlights on.

According to his report, after making the stop at the intersection of Creeskide Way and East 25-70 and checking the driver, who identified himself as Eddie Williams, through dispatch, Sutton saw two passengers exit the vehicle. When he ordered them to stop, the driver of the vehicle fled from the stop with both passenger doors open and went across two lanes at a high rate of speed.

Sutton reports he caught up to the fleeing vehicle as it was passing KOA at 80 mph in a 40 mph zone. The vehicle continued on Springtime Drive, failed to come to a complete stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Springtime and Highway 25E and continued north bound. The vehicle then turned right onto Industrial Road, striking a traffic barrel and then traveling in the opposite lane of travel.

Per the report, the driver continued to flee at a high rate of speed before coming to a stop at the driveway of 421 Industrial Road. The driver then exited the vehicle and fled on foot past a locked gate.

Additional officers arrived on the scene and the homeowner gave consent to search the home for the suspect, who was identified as Blaine Edward Williams by Lt. Zach Magouirk after reviewing bodycam footage.

Williams was located by Lt. Magouirk and Sergeant Miranda Williams in the rear bedroom of the home, hiding behind the bed at which time he was taken into custody.

It was confirmed Williams’ driver’s license had been revoked for DUI. He was charged with multiple counts, including evading arrest, driving while suspended, reckless driving, failure to exercise due care, failure to maintain lane, failure to obey traffic control device and violation of light law.