Cocke County, TN
The Newport Plain Talk

A fiery dispute over coyote traps

By By Dave Ruthenberg Managing Editor,

5 days ago

A homeowner came into the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office Feb. 2 to report he was receiving threats from a neighbor unhappy about his setting coyote traps.

According to a report from the sheriff’s office, the homeowner, Joseph Lane, 49, said he had purchased property on Log Church Road in July 2022 and in January he and a third party put out snares due to a coyote problem. Lane stated in the report that told his neighbor, Danny Hall, 66, about the snares so he could keep his dogs away from the traps.

Sometime thereafter, Hall said he told Lane that one of his dogs got its left caught and Hall said Lane became very belligerent.

According to the report, Lane said Hall contacted him on Feb. 1 and told Lane that once he started construction on the home he would burn the residence and all of the materials. Lane reports that Hall said that if the fire did not take care of Lane that he promised he would. Hall also is alleged to have told Lane he would take care of anybody who came to his property and if they brought law enforcement he would take care of them.

Lane stated he was in fear for his life because of the threats from Hall.

There was no further indication in the report of whether further action was taken or if a warrant had been issued.

