Woodzo Drive-In property being cleared

The old Woodzo Drive-In property located at 1026 Highway 25-70 is getting cleaned up. With the clearing of the brush and undergrowth the screen and old buildings are more visible, which has rekindled memories for many local residents.

The Woodzo operated from 1965 until 1998 when Harold Smith, the owner, died. The drive-in had a capacity of 300 cars. Smith was known for his love of western movies and for collecting western movie memorabilia.

Some local residents remember that the Woodzo Drive-In had the concession stand microphone wired into the speakers used for the movie, so they could notify the movie-goers through the car speaker when their food was ready.

The projectors, lamphouses, platter, sound systems, radio transmitters and other equipment were sold to Stardust Drive-In in Watertown in Middle Tennessee where the equipment was used for many years before that drive-in converted to digital projection, which all drive-ins had to do to stay in operation a few years ago.

The Scenic Drive-In was located adjacent to the Woodzo Drive-In, and the wooden frame of Scenic’s screen is all that remains visible. The five-story concrete block screen tower at the Woodzo Drive-In is still standing and appears to be in pretty good condition.

At one time there were three drive-in theaters in Newport, and none of them remain in operation today. There are several drive-ins still in operation in Tennessee, including Twin City Drive-In in Bristol, Stateline Drive-In in Elizabethton, Parkway Drive-In in Maryville, Swingin’ Midway Drive-In in Athens and LoCo Drive-In in Loudon.

The Woodzo Drive-In property was bought by Junior and Gayla Hommel. Hommel Excavating has been clearing the property.

Junior Hommel said he is not sure what he will do with the 6.8-acre property at this time.