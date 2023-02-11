Open in App
Newport, TN
The Newport Plain Talk

Stolen equipment found at homeless camp

By By Dave Ruthenberg Managing Editor,

5 days ago

A Newport Police officer was able to recover a portion of stolen equipment recently from a homeless camp.

According to an NPD report, Officer Justin Shelton responded Tuesday to Cope Blvd. regarding a theft that occurred the previous night. The complainant stated someone had entered his woodyard and taken several items.

Reported stolen were a yellow 4-wheeler trailer, a cast iron wood stove, logging chains, a County Line wood splitter, a Stihl chainsaw, a Homelight antique saw, two choker chains (12-feet and 10-feet), five 16-inch chainsaw bars, an Alaskan portable saw mill, a Northern Tool chain binder and four ratchet straps.

According to the report, Shelton was able to recover the County Line cylinder, the 10-foot chain choker and the Alaskan portable saw mill at a nearby homeless camp. Jerrod Martin and Candace Foster were staying in a tent where the items were found.

Shelton inquired about the items he found and, per the report, both Martin and Foster stated that Andrew Wise and Jeremiah Adams had left the items there. Shelton was unable to get in contact with Wise or Adams but was able to return the items.

The returned items were valued at $1,346.99. The total value of the items taken was estimated to be $3,303.95.

