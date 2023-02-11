Open in App
Ashland, OH
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Times-Gazette

Ashland SWCD offers fish for ponds and management tips to go with them

By Jane Houin,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XNE8F_0kk2Nitn00

Do this winter’s freezing temperatures have you itching for summer? Never fear, if summer is your jam, it’s not too soon to start planning for lazy summer days fishing your pond.

Ashland Soil and Water Conservation District's (SWCD) spring fish sale offers the perfect opportunity to stock your pond for an enjoyable summer. But, there are several factors to consider when managing your pond: stocking rates, species selection, the number of fish you need, and even your pond’s age.

At Ashland SWCD, we purchase our fish from Fender’s Fish Hatchery. Steve Fender wrote the book on pond management − literally. In fact, you can even purchase his Pond Management book through our fish sale for just $20.

Two species Fender recommends for every pond are large mouth bass and bluegill. These two species work well together and counterbalance each other, setting your pond up for a healthy fish ecosystem that can successfully repopulate itself for several fish generations to come. Fender recommends stocking 100 bass to 200 bluegill per surface acre of your pond.

If you’d like more variety in your pond, yellow perch are a good addition and can be stocked at 100 perch per surface acre. If you have a good food base, feed your fish with pellets and have plenty of structure for the perch to hide in, you might see some reproduction from your perch. However, these fish typically do not reproduce and need periodic restocking. This year, Ashland SWCD has even added fish food to it’s sale to keep your fish growing, fat and sassy.

Black crappie also can provide some variety and are good to eat when the water is cold according to Fender. Crappies can be stocked at 100 per surface acre and can grow significantly − up to 18 inches or more. However, the crappies will only reproduce once each year.

If you enjoy fishing for and eating catfish, consider stocking your pond with channel catfish. They also can be stocked at 100 per surface acre. However, if you don’t plan on eating or fish your catfish, Fender does not recommend adding them to your pond because they can eat your bluegill and push back your bass population. That being said, Fender says they are one of the best fish to eat, and the 4-6 inch fingerling purchased through the stocking sale will be 15-16 inches long by the end of next summer.

The redear shellcracker or red eared sunfish gets its name from its red ear flap, yellow breast and the fact that it eats snails, which are parasite carriers. The shellcracker will push back the snail population, reducing parasite problems in your pond, and they can also be stocked at 100 shellcrackers per acre.

Hybrid bluegill a perfect fit if looking for an aggressive fish to catch

If you enjoy bluegill and an aggressive fish to catch, Fender says the hybrid bluegill may be a good fit for you. It’s a cross between a green sunfish and a bluegill, which gets very large. As a general rule, Fender says you should stock as many of these fish as you’d like to catch in a summer. They are favorites because of their aggressive bite, fast growth and good eating, but because they are a hybrid, reproduction will eventually revert back to one of the parent species, meaning that they will need occasional restocking.

New ponds will also benefit from fathead minnows. They are also great for promoting growth in your pond with restocks as well because they serve as food for the larger fish. Even though they reproduce prolifically, a sustainable population will never be established because they are at the bottom of the food chain. So, plan on restocking 1,000 minnows per surface acre.

For vegetation control, Fender recommends the white amur, or grass carp at a stocking rate of 8-12 amours per surface acre of your pond. Amurs have been legal to stock in Ohio since 1987, and all amurs sold through Ashland SWCD’s fish sale are sterile, so they cannot reproduce. Amurs get very large (up to 40-50 inches long!) and are used as an alternative to chemicals for vegetation control.

Ashland SWCD also sells Nature’s Pond Conditioner as part of its fish sale lineup. This two-in-one product contains a bacteria that will, over time, turn your pond’s black muck into clean water, helping to lower the fertility levels in the pond, Secondly, it contains a food-grade dye to help create a natural green color in your pond to help block sunlight and slow the growth of unwanted vegetation.

Orders can be placed through Ashland SWCD’s website or by picking up an order form at the Ashland SWCD office. The order deadline is March 31 with pick-up from 11 a.m. until noon April 11. For more information, contact the Ashland SWCD office at 419-281-7645.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ohio State
Visit Ohio's Coolest Retro Antique Superstore
Akron, OH2 days ago
Bodies of 2 missing Ohio men discovered in Lake Erie
Cleveland, OH3 days ago
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Ohio
Akron, OH4 days ago
Most Popular
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Akron Area
Akron, OH14 hours ago
Development plans for Aldi and Sheetz in play
Elyria, OH2 days ago
Canton hospital system needs to fill nearly 1,000 positions
Canton, OH2 days ago
Popular cookie shop opens new Ohio location in time for Valentine's Day
Medina, OH4 days ago
Families could be left deciding between rent or food starting March 1
Cleveland, OH4 days ago
3 Places To Get Wings in Ohio
Cleveland, OH4 days ago
Here are this week’s Most Wanted from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force
Mansfield, OH3 days ago
3 Places To Get a Hot Dog in the Cleveland Area
Cleveland, OH5 days ago
Popular Ohio grocery store closing this month
Fairview Park, OH8 days ago
St. Ignatius High School closed Monday because of threat
Cleveland, OH3 days ago
2 men recovered from Lake Erie are men who went missing days prior, ME confirms
Cleveland, OH4 days ago
Woman dies after dumped at Ohio apartment during fire call
Maple Heights, OH3 days ago
Man killed on Cleveland’s West Side
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Shooting at Canton apartments overnight, police say
Canton, OH2 days ago
North Royalton company, featured on ‘Shark Tank’, sues Five Below stores over accusations of patent infringement
North Royalton, OH8 days ago
Man arrested for allegedly scrapping copper wire inside Maui Sands
Sandusky, OH4 days ago
16-year-old Garfield Heights girl reported missing
Garfield Heights, OH2 days ago
I-90 W reopened in Cleveland after crash
Cleveland, OH5 days ago
17-year-old dies from injuries in Litchfield car crash
Litchfield, OH3 days ago
Breaking: Cuyahoga County's crooked sheriff Steven Hammett resigns as Cleveland activists applaud the move and as new County Executive Chris Ronayne begins to craft his administrative team....By Clevelandurbannews.com, Ohio's Black digital news leader
Cleveland, OH10 days ago
1 dead after 3-vehicle crash in North Canton
North Canton, OH3 days ago
Report of shots fired after car crash near the Cleveland Clinic, police say
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States
Columbus, OH16 days ago
A Massive Drug Bust in Cleveland Featured
Cleveland, OH10 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy