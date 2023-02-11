Open in App
Massillon, OH
The Independent

Real estate transfers: See the latest home sales in Massillon area

By The Independent,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XOZsX_0kk2NFUq00

Canal Fulton

Clayton Craig M & Audrey A from Flesher Jenifer A, 810 Shireden Ave NW, $310,000.

Cross Andrew from Madden Daniel & Alexis, 1844 Bruce St, $212,500.

Radabaugh Ronald Ray from NVR Inc., A Virginia Corporation, DBA, 3001 Bonita Cir SE, $199,990.

Jackson Township

Ac Construction Stark Inc from Stark Community Foundation Inc, parcel 10001943 Greenwich BLVD NW, $110,000.

Brendel Farms Inc from Brendel Farms Inc, 8215 Arlington Ave NW, $165,000.

Brittain Ciaran J & Seattle N from Bond Matthew P, 8477 Glenridge Ave NW, $214,000.

Calhoun David from Casline Philip E & Rachael L, 3910 Carnegie Ave NW, $179,000.

Chen Qingping from Everhart Glenna A, 2917 Blue Ash Ave NW, $324,000.

Cice Jr Angelo & Rita from Deville Hills & Dales LLC, 6011 Hawks Nest Cir NW 2a, $442,410.

Equity Trust Company Custodian FBO from Sues Jason & Leeann, 7817 Hills and Dales Rd NW #2C, $91,500.

Grigsby Richard J & Karen from Mcdonald Ryan D & Amanda K, 6455 Cardinal Hill St NW, $299,500.

Jones Mary Alice & Lucius Scott A Ttees from Rohr Louis E & Marie E TRUSTEE/ROHR Revo, 6065 Willow Run Cir NW, $330,000.

Mcdonald Christopher P & Anna M from Hershberger Jeffrey D & Regina M, 7167 Emerald Marsh Cir NW, $310,000.

Nickels Gregory P & Brittany Christine from Pfeiffer Elizabeth B, 2119 Devonshire Dr NW, $325,000.

The Luke R Courtenay Lifetime Trust from Gonzales Adrienne & Purchase III Thomas, 8665 Dublin Ridge Cir NW, $235,000.

Lawrence Township

Woolley-Ditsler Diane from the Wilma Frank Living Trust, parcel 10016741 Penbrook St, $274,313.

Massillon

Ault Haley from RRM Holdings LLC, 1508 Walnut Rd SE, $89,900.

Deguia Joseph A & Lauren E from Trompower Kristi R & Cassell Travis, 4454 Halle Cir NW, $270,000.

Friend Taylar from Friend Taylar & Higgins Erika, 2213 Oak Ave SE, $85,500.

Friend Taylar from Friend Taylar & Higgins Erika, parcel 615005 Oak St, $85,500.

Hopkins William & Elizabeth from Miller Christopher J, 2745 Relda Cir SW, $334,000.

Mortimer Robert Charles & Darla Yvonne from Cherry Springs Condos LLC, 1347 Queen Anne Dr NW Condo 1347, $204,900.

Pullin Christine from NVR Inc., A Virginia Corporation, DBA, 3530 Kenyon Creek Ave NW, $268,765.

Rayner Chad & Crystal from Warren Anthony S & Norma E, 218 Ideal CT SE, $32,400.

Rodrigues-Alves Kevin from Berry Phylis E, 27 Dwight Ave SE, $20,000.

Spartans Properties LLC from Gibson Joseph, 68 Rolling Park Dr N, $2,000.

Tombow Alexander P from Carracher Dorothy R, 736 Orchard Ave NE, $112,000.

Wright Brianna M from Heater Ronald A, 847 Woodview Dr NE, $151,999.

Perry Township

Becker Richard G & Tonia K from Horvath Thomas Jr & Denise E, 5961 Longview St SW, $239,900.

Becker Richard G & Tonia K from Horvath Thomas Jr &Denise E, 5939 Longview St SW, $239,900.

Boley Joshua J from Lanning Ricky L & Jane A, 5775 Faircrest St SW, $443,500.

Bradley Jacob M & Lindsey A from Deguia Joseph A & Lauren E, 445 Tanya Ave NW, $185,000.

Cottrill Shawn & Brooke from Lasorella Anthony P & Karen J, 219 Westland Ave SW, $171,000.

Fox Abigail Kaye from Poorman Arthur D Sr, 5381 Nave St SW, $181,000.

Hilton Jr James L & Tifany M from Kopp Cassy & Brinkman Ivy, 6954 Gauntlet St SW, $255,000.

King Joshua & Brittany from Bartuseck Karen L, 615 Mohawk Ave NW, $229,000.

Lalli Dominic Gregory from Meadows Ohio LLC, 4516 Navarre Rd SW #21, $1,000.

Liebi Shane A from Brewer Jason, 5071 Aurora St NW, $187,000.

Raber Mark D from Deaver Mildred, 4800 Hillmont Ave SW, $135,000.

Ragon Luke & Baker Jeremy from Impagliozza Ricardo Angel, 3221 Roanoake St NW, $160,000.

Ruffin Cecily from Meadows Ohio LLC, 4516 Navarre Rd Lot 40, $25,000.

Tuscarawas Township

Le-Mar Enterprises Ltd from Townsend Dianna L, 1101 Princehorn Ave NW, $1,000.

