Open in App
Massillon, OH
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Independent

West Side Dairy bottle, older glass found at downtown Massillon demolition site

By Steven M. Grazier, The Independent,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37EnTi_0kk2NEc700

MASSILLON – The demolition crew that tore down a pair of downtown buildings has found what some may view as historic gems buried within the rubble.

Eslich Wrecking Co. workers discovered what appears to be a half dozen, older looking glass bottles at the demo site, 14 and 20 Lincoln Way E. One bottle has the etching of West Side Dairy.

Biz standstill: CJ Duncan Jewelers remains closed 3 weeks after Lincoln Way closure from demo

Rudy Turkal, a Massillon historian and memorabilia collector, said he has about 70 old milk bottles displayed in his kitchen, some of which are from the former West Side Dairy, likely dating back to the 1930s.

The dairy company had two locations in Massillon, according to Turkal, noting that one was at 1116 W. Main St. and the other at 1914 W. Main St. One locale later became Sunrise Dairy, he said.

Some older looking, glass milk bottles from West Side Dairy are listed for sale online via milkbottle.collectionhero.com and worthpoint.com .

All six bottles found recently at the demo site were given by an Eslich worker to Brooke Longheir, owner of CJ Duncan Jewelers, in downtown Massillon.

Longheir said she may contact the Massillon Museum to see if officials there might be interested in the bottles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jmxBx_0kk2NEc700

Eslich began Jan. 29 tearing down two buildings, 14 and 20 Lincoln Way E, and work continued through much of last couple of weeks, including cleaning up debris from the properties. Cleanup has been ongoing this week, as well.

Longheir is hoping to soon reopen her jewelry store, which has been closed for a little more than three weeks.

Reach Steven at steven.grazier@indeonline.com . On Twitter: @sgrazierINDE

This article originally appeared on The Independent: West Side Dairy bottle, older glass found at downtown Massillon demolition site

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Massillon, OH
The Frozen Wine Slushies From This Vineyard South Of Cleveland Are A Delicious Treat
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Crash leads to foot chase, arrests in Jackson Township
Akron, OH1 day ago
Most Popular
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Akron Area
Akron, OH11 hours ago
2 Canton firefighters injured fighting house fire
Canton, OH13 hours ago
Visit Ohio's Coolest Retro Antique Superstore
Akron, OH2 days ago
Jackson Township man charged in North Canton arson
North Canton, OH1 day ago
$1 million scratch off lottery ticket sold in Trumbull County
Newton Falls, OH10 hours ago
Ohio train broke down before derailment in East Palestine according to Norfolk Southern employees
East Palestine, OH16 hours ago
Akron officer arrested in Canton, placed on leave
Akron, OH9 hours ago
Deputy hit by car clearing hundreds of people from Airbnb
Sugarcreek, OH2 days ago
Ohio city says butyl acrylate tested positive in water intake
Steubenville, OH2 days ago
Development plans for Aldi and Sheetz in play
Elyria, OH2 days ago
Canton man seriously injured after being stabbed during a fight
Canton, OH13 hours ago
Erin Brockovich warns Ohio train derailment is transpiring into a 'nightmare': None of this makes sense
East Palestine, OH14 hours ago
Akron police officer charged in Canton with 21 counts of inappropriately filming girls
Akron, OH17 hours ago
Medina County family escapes house fire
Valley City, OH2 days ago
Ohio deputy hit by vehicle after responding to a 300 person Air BnB party
Akron, OH2 days ago
3 Places To Get Barbecue in Ohio
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Shooting at Canton apartments overnight, police say
Canton, OH2 days ago
4 arrested in connection with Canton murder
Canton, OH1 day ago
Bodies of Cleveland men found in Lake Erie identified
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
See where Allegiant flights from CAK are now headed
Nashville, TN1 day ago
16-year-old Garfield Heights girl reported missing
Garfield Heights, OH2 days ago
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Ohio
Akron, OH4 days ago
Attorney warning East Palestine residents about $1,000 Norfolk Southern ‘payments’
East Palestine, OH3 days ago
Endangered 72-year-old Cuyahoga Falls woman reported missing
Cuyahoga Falls, OH11 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy