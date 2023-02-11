The Bloat-Fighting Morning Beverage To Try For Gut Health: Ginger Tea

What you choose to put in your body first thing in the morning plays a major role in how the rest of your day goes. This is especially true if you frequently struggle with digestive issues such as gas and bloating . For example, adding certain ingredients like sugar and creamer to your coffee may throw your digestive system off track for the whole day. But on the other side of things, there are plenty of healthy morning beverages that can keep bloating at bay, including one gut-healthy beverage you’ll definitely want to give a shot.

To discover the best morning beverage to beat bloating as soon as possible, we spoke to health experts Jack Baron , RD, Sarah Curry , MS, RD, and Trista Best, RD for Balance One Supplements . They all told us that ginger tea is among the best of the best thanks to its inflammation-fighting compounds. Learn more below!

READ MORE:

The One Activity You Should Be Doing After Every Meal To Help With Digestion

2 Vegetables That Can Actually Damage Your Gut Health, Experts Say

4 Tips To Relieve Constipation ASAP, According To Doctors

3 Inflammatory Foods Doctors Say You Should Avoid If You Struggle With Chronic Bloating–They’re So Bad For Your Gut!

Shutterstock

Ginger tea

When it comes to beverages that can ease bloating, it doesn’t get much better than herbal teas. And while there’s a range to choose from (peppermint, fennel, and more all work great!) experts seem to be in agreement that ginger tea is a top notch choice.

"Ginger tea is my go-to for bloating," Curry says. Ginger offers so many health benefits, but it’s an especially great ingredient if you’re looking to improve digestion and gut health. It can work to relieve a bloated stomach, in particular, thanks to the role it plays in relaxing your digestive system. "Ginger relaxes the muscles in your gut which allows gas to disperse more freely through your GI system," Curry explains. She tells us that bloating typically happens when the muscles in your gut tighten and trap gas. Luckily, drinking ginger tea is a great way to "tame this tightening and reduce the bloat."

Shutterstock

Baron agrees that ginger’s anti-inflammatory properties “help to dispel gas from the stomach or intestines and ease bloating by increasing the mobility in your gastrointestinal tract and encouraging your stomach to empty into the intestines more rapidly."

Best also confirms that ginger tea is one of the best ways you can start your day, especially if you want to aid digestion, thanks to the compounds it contains, called gingerols and shogaols. These compounds work to reduce free radical damage in your body which, among other benefits, can reduce inflammation in order to promote optimal gut health. "Opting for ginger tea over coffee or other flavored teas that offer no benefits is a great way to get antioxidants and boost your overall health. It’s an easy addition to your current health regimen and daily routine,” she concludes. Incredible! We’re stocking up ASAP.