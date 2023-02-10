SAN FRANCISCO – A Berkeley resident was found guilty of taking part in a scheme to sell fentanyl and methamphetamine in San Francisco's Tenderloin district, announced United States Attorney Stephanie Hinds on Friday. David Ordonez, 20, was sentenced to 48 months in prison and four years of supervised release for selling illegal drugs to an undercover police officer three separate times in the Tenderloin. In 2022, the government found that Ordonez sold the officer 59 grams of fentanyl and 30 grams of methamphetamine on Feb. 24, and 28 grams of fentanyl and 71 grams of methamphetamine on March 10. The was also...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO