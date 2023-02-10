Read full article on original website
Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run on northbound 680
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — This is the second deadly hit-and-run crash the San Jose area has seen in the last three days. The first fatal accident happened on Friday. The latest one happened late Sunday night when law enforcement said a truck was left at the scene with no one inside. The accident happened […]
KTVU FOX 2
Sheriff's office seeks suspect who allegedly intentionally hit woman with car
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif., - Sheriff's officers in Alameda County are asking for the public to help find the driver responsible for hitting a 77-year-old woman with a car. According to police, the driver hit the woman on Saturday evening in the parking lot of The First Presbyterian Church in Castro Valley.
Weekend sideshow with nearly 150 on scene shuts down Bay Bridge eastern span
OAKLAND – The California Highway Patrol is investigating a massive sideshow that shut down lanes of the eastern span of the Bay Bridge early Sunday morning.According to the agency's San Francisco office, authorities were dispatched to the bridge shortly after 1:50 a.m. Photos posted by the agency showed several cars performing stunts near the bridge tower of the eastern span connecting Treasure Island with Oakland. A CHP spokesperson told KPIX that around 150 participants and spectators took part.The sideshow created a massive traffic jam that extended to the western span.The CHP said participants blocked all eastbound lanes of the roadway...
Suspected DUI rollover collision causes power outages in Campbell
CAMPBELL, Calif. (KRON) – A rollover collision caused power outages early Sunday morning in Campbell, and an impaired driver may have been behind the wheel, according to the Campbell Police Department. The collision occurred shortly before 2 a.m. at the intersection of Camden and Curtner Avenues. The crash resulted in power outages on South Winchester […]
East Bay cyclists ‘doored' by drivers in targeted attacks
A bicyclist group based in the East Bay says several of its members have been targeted by cars on recent group rides, according to a statement from East Bay Bike Party.
Elderly woman injured Castro Valley hit-and-run in church parking lot
An elderly woman was struck by a car in a church parking lot on Saturday night, and law enforcement is asking for the public's help to find the suspect and their vehicle, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.
Teen arrested after BART rider assaulted, pepper sprayed, robbed
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A 16-year-old boy was arrested over the weekend after allegedly assaulting and pepper spraying a rider and stealing their scooter, according to the Bay Area Rapid Transit Police. BART police said the boy was one of several juveniles involved in the incident. The teens assaulted and pepper sprayed a rider on […]
Cyclist who died after collision in Union City identified
A cyclist who died after a collision on Jan. 31 has been identified by authorities, according to the Union City Police Department.
KTVU FOX 2
Group of drivers 'dooring' East Bay bicyclists, 2 hospitalized with serious injuries
OAKLAND, Calif. - A number of bicyclists have reported being targeted by a group of drivers from Thursday through Saturday in Oakland, Emeryville, and Berkeley; attacks that left two seriously injured, according to members of the East Bay Bike Party. Members and victims alleged the driver would speed alongside bicyclists...
Crews respond to house fire in Campbell
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a house fire Sunday night, the Campbell Police Department said on Twitter. The fire happened in the area of Van Dusen Lane and York Avenue. A photo posted by Campbell police shows flames coming out of a one-story home’s roof. It is currently unclear when […]
crimevoice.com
Bay Area Man Arrested in Connection to Series of Robberies
San Jose Police have announced the arrest of a man in connection to a recent series of robberies in the Bay Area. According to a San Jose PD media release, the police department received a call on December 27, 2022, regarding a robbery and vandalism in the Blue Mountain Drive and Mount McKinley Drive area.
Suspect arrested in connection with fatal Sunset District fire
The San Francisco Police Department announced on Saturday that a 53-year-old man was arrested in connection with a Sunset District fire that destroyed a residential building and killed a woman who lived there. Darron Price, of San Francisco, was arrested about 4:30 p.m. Friday and was booked on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter, manufacturing narcotics and two counts of child endangerment in connection with the fatal fire, according to San Francisco police. ...
Suspect's brother, neighbors and local leaders speak out after explosion in Sunset District
A home explosion that rocked the Sunset District and killed one woman has left the community with more questions than answers. A private town hall to address the impacts of the explosion is now on the books.
Suspect identified in connection with fatal Sunset District home explosion
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department arrested a suspect after a home exploded in the Sunset District Thursday, leaving one person dead. Darron Price, 53, of San Francisco was arrested for manslaughter, manufacturing drugs and two counts of child endangerment. The three-alarm fire broke out in a home in the 1700 block […]
Oakland baker dies due to injuries from robbery attempt
Close friends of a bakery owner who died after an attempted robbery earlier this week remember a multi-faceted woman, who was vested in Oakland.
Berkeley man sentenced to 4 years for dealing fentanyl, meth in Tenderloin
SAN FRANCISCO – A Berkeley resident was found guilty of taking part in a scheme to sell fentanyl and methamphetamine in San Francisco's Tenderloin district, announced United States Attorney Stephanie Hinds on Friday. David Ordonez, 20, was sentenced to 48 months in prison and four years of supervised release for selling illegal drugs to an undercover police officer three separate times in the Tenderloin. In 2022, the government found that Ordonez sold the officer 59 grams of fentanyl and 30 grams of methamphetamine on Feb. 24, and 28 grams of fentanyl and 71 grams of methamphetamine on March 10. The was also...
Woman dies after being hit by car, U-haul van in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was killed after she was struck by two vehicles in San Jose early Friday morning, the San Jose Police Department said in a press release. Neither vehicle stopped to render aid, police said. Officers responded to the area of Morrill Avenue and Knights Bridge Road at about 5:39 […]
Person rescued after getting trapped inside of wall in Oakland
A person was rescued after being trapped in wall on Friday, according to the Alameda County Fire Department.
KTVU FOX 2
Woman's car burglarized at Oakland cemetery while leaving flowers for dead mother
OAKLAND, Calif. - Cathy Martinsen of Lafayette said a day to honor her late mother turned into a frightening experience when she was burglarized at an Oakland cemetery. "Your stomach just drops," said Martinsen. This happened February 1st at St. Mary Cemetery in Rockridge. Martinsen parked inside the gates near...
NBC Bay Area
Oakland's New Discipline Committee to Consider Fate of Suspended Police Chief
Oakland's newly formed discipline committee is scheuled to meet Monday night to consider the fate of suspended police Chief LeRonne Armstrong. The city's police commission formed the committee last month to determine whether or not Armstrong should be punished further for his alleged mishandling of an officer's misconduct. The police...
