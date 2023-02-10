ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alameda, CA

KRON4 News

Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run on northbound 680

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — This is the second deadly hit-and-run crash the San Jose area has seen in the last three days. The first fatal accident happened on Friday. The latest one happened late Sunday night when law enforcement said a truck was left at the scene with no one inside. The accident happened […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Weekend sideshow with nearly 150 on scene shuts down Bay Bridge eastern span

OAKLAND – The California Highway Patrol is investigating a massive sideshow that shut down lanes of the eastern span of the Bay Bridge early Sunday morning.According to the agency's San Francisco office, authorities were dispatched to the bridge shortly after 1:50 a.m. Photos posted by the agency showed several cars performing stunts near the bridge tower of the eastern span connecting Treasure Island with Oakland. A CHP spokesperson told KPIX that around 150 participants and spectators took part.The sideshow created a massive traffic jam that extended to the western span.The CHP said participants blocked all eastbound lanes of the roadway...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Suspected DUI rollover collision causes power outages in Campbell

CAMPBELL, Calif. (KRON) – A rollover collision caused power outages early Sunday morning in Campbell, and an impaired driver may have been behind the wheel, according to the Campbell Police Department. The collision occurred shortly before 2 a.m. at the intersection of Camden and Curtner Avenues. The crash resulted in power outages on South Winchester […]
CAMPBELL, CA
KRON4 News

Crews respond to house fire in Campbell

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a house fire Sunday night, the Campbell Police Department said on Twitter. The fire happened in the area of Van Dusen Lane and York Avenue. A photo posted by Campbell police shows flames coming out of a one-story home’s roof. It is currently unclear when […]
CAMPBELL, CA
crimevoice.com

Bay Area Man Arrested in Connection to Series of Robberies

San Jose Police have announced the arrest of a man in connection to a recent series of robberies in the Bay Area. According to a San Jose PD media release, the police department received a call on December 27, 2022, regarding a robbery and vandalism in the Blue Mountain Drive and Mount McKinley Drive area.
SAN JOSE, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Suspect arrested in connection with fatal Sunset District fire

The San Francisco Police Department announced on Saturday that a 53-year-old man was arrested in connection with a Sunset District fire that destroyed a residential building and killed a woman who lived there. Darron Price, of San Francisco, was arrested about 4:30 p.m. Friday and was booked on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter, manufacturing narcotics and two counts of child endangerment in connection with the fatal fire, according to San Francisco police. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Berkeley man sentenced to 4 years for dealing fentanyl, meth in Tenderloin

SAN FRANCISCO – A Berkeley resident was found guilty of taking part in a scheme to sell fentanyl and methamphetamine in San Francisco's Tenderloin district, announced United States Attorney Stephanie Hinds on Friday. David Ordonez, 20, was sentenced to 48 months in prison and four years of supervised release for selling illegal drugs to an undercover police officer three separate times in the Tenderloin. In 2022, the government found that Ordonez sold the officer 59 grams of fentanyl and 30 grams of methamphetamine on Feb. 24, and 28 grams of fentanyl and 71 grams of methamphetamine on March 10. The was also...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Woman dies after being hit by car, U-haul van in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was killed after she was struck by two vehicles in San Jose early Friday morning, the San Jose Police Department said in a press release. Neither vehicle stopped to render aid, police said. Officers responded to the area of Morrill Avenue and Knights Bridge Road at about 5:39 […]
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Oakland's New Discipline Committee to Consider Fate of Suspended Police Chief

Oakland's newly formed discipline committee is scheuled to meet Monday night to consider the fate of suspended police Chief LeRonne Armstrong. The city's police commission formed the committee last month to determine whether or not Armstrong should be punished further for his alleged mishandling of an officer's misconduct. The police...
OAKLAND, CA

