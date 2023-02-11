Three arrested after violent scenes outside hotel housing asylum seekers in Merseyside

Three people were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder after protests outside a hotel housing asylum seekers in Merseyside .

Demonstrators hurled missiles and damaged a police van as the protest descended into chaos outside the Suites Hotel in Ribblers Lane.

Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper condemned the behaviour of protesters as “shameful and appalling”.

Clare Moseley, founder of refugee charity Care4Calais, said she was among 100 to 120 people from pro-migrant groups who went to the scene to show support for the asylum seekers, describing the events as “like a war zone.”

Sign up for our newsletters.