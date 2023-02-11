Open in App
First-ever ‘dancing lemur’ to be bred in Europe born at UK zoo in ‘landmark moment’

By Oliver Browning,

5 days ago

The first-ever “dancing lemur ” to be bred in Europe has been born at a UK zoo in a “landmark moment for the species”.

A baby Coquerel’s sifaka was born at Chester Zoo on 19 December last year, weighing just 4oz (119g) following a 130-day pregnancy.

Proud parents Beatrice and Elliot successfully bred after being transferred from a US zoo as part of a programme to protect the critically endangered species.

It is the first time a Coquerel’s sifaka – commonly known as “dancing lemurs” because of their swinging movements – has been born in Europe.

