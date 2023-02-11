Gas Prices Lower

(Des Moines) The price of regular unleaded gasoline fell five cents, averaging $3.29 across Iowa. Prices fell five cents from last week and are two cents higher than one year ago. The national average on Wednesday was $3.45, down five cents from last week.

According to AAA, the price of global crude oil fell on the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) this week by $.51 per barrel from last week, currently priced at $78.21. Brent crude oil fell $.31 and is currently priced at $84.68. One year ago, WTI crude sold for $89.36, and Brent crude was $96.07.

Retail diesel prices in Iowa were down eight cents this week, with a statewide average of $4.21. The current Iowa diesel price is 39 cents less than the national average of $4.60. One year ago, diesel prices averaged $3.63 in Iowa.

Wholesale ethanol held steady and is currently priced at $2.16. The current Des Moines Terminal/Rack Prices are $2.41 for U87-E10, $2.74 for Unleaded 87 (transparent), $2.97 for ULSD#2, $3.57 for ULSD#1, and $2.37 per gallon for E-70 prices.

Propane prices were steady, with a statewide average of $1.94 per gallon. Home heating oil prices fell 14 cents, with a statewide average of $3.57 per gallon. Natural gas prices fell 13 cents at the Henry Hub reporting site and are currently priced at $2.44/MMbtu.