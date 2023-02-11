Bullet holes, shell casings surrounded unarmed Asbury Park murder victim, cop testifies

FREEHOLD - Denzel Morgan-Hicks was unarmed when fatally gunned down in a barrage of bullets outside an Asbury Park apartment complex in 2017, a crime scene detective testified Friday.

Detective Stephen Vogt of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office told a jury the 25-year-old Barnegat man had been pronounced dead just before he arrived at the crime scene on Prospect Avenue, outside the Frederick Douglas apartments in Asbury Park, the night of Nov. 22, 2017.

Morgan-Hicks’ legs were hanging out of the open, driver’s side door of his Ford Expedition, while his arms and upper body were slumped over the center console of the vehicle, from which a significant amount of blood was dripping, said Vogt, the lead crime-scene detective on the murder case.

There were bullet holes on the windows and body of the vehicle, and a total of six shell casings outside it - five in the street on the driver’s side and one underneath the vehicle, on the driver’s side, Vogt said.

Prosecutors allege Vernon Sanders, 37, of Brick and Avery Hopes, 27, of Asbury Park, ambushed Morgan-Hicks, firing at him repeatedly when he left a friend’s apartment and walked to his vehicle that night. They allege it was a revenge killing - Morgan-Hicks was a rival gang member who was rumored to have killed one of their fellow gang members in Asbury Park in 2011, although he was never charged with the murder.

Sanders and Hopes are on trial before Superior Court Judge Jill Grace O’Malley, charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Prosecutors showed crime scene photos on a large screen during Vogt’s testimony, including closeups of the bloodied victim laying on his side inside his vehicle.

“There was a signifiant amount of blood within the vehicle, specifically pooling in the console area, dripping down the console, toward the floor,’’ Vogt testified.

In one of the victim’s hands was a piece of paper and a phone charger, he said.

Caitlin Sidley, assistant Monmouth County prosecutor, asked the detective if there were any firearms recovered from Morgan-Hick’s vehicle, clothing or body.

“No,’’ Vogt responded.

“Did you have any indication that this victim was armed in any way?’’ Sidley asked.

“No,’’ the detective responded.

In the crime scene photos, Vogt pointed out six evidence markers where shell casings were found in the street, outside the victim’s vehicle.

He said there were two bullet holes in the vehicle’s windshield. He also pointed out bullet holes on the front, passenger-side quarter panel and front passenger door of the vehicle, as well as one in a side mirror that dislodged the light inside the mirror.

That bullet went through the mirror and ricocheted off the vehicle, Vogt said.

Three bullets were recovered from the victim’s body during his autopsy - from his right arm, right humerus and right shoulder, Vogt testified. Four bullet fragments were recovered from the victim’s head, he said.

Vogt held up some items of the victim’s clothing that were taken from him during the autopsy. One was a blood-soaked, white t-shirt.

“There’s a significant amount of blood on the center, right region, and you can see holes on the t-shirt as well,’’ Vogt testified.

Holding up the victim’s black jacket, Vogt said, “You can see pieces of jacket coming through where the holes were.’’

He also held up Morgan-Hicks’ white head rag, also blood-soaked, with holes in it.

A bag with white rock, suspected to be a controlled dangerous substance, was recovered from the victim’s underwear at the autopsy, Vogt said.

Earlier, Nikeya Anderson, a friend of Morgan-Hicks, testified he had come to visit her in her apartment in the Frederick Douglas apartments and that they were planning to smoke some marijuana when he left to get a cigar wrapper from his car to roll it in. That’s when she said she heard about 10 gunshots.

Anderson said she went to a neighbor’s apartment, looked out the window and heard people outside screaming.

She went outside to Morgan-Hick’s truck, saw him there with a gunshot wound to the head and called 911, she told the jury.

Anderson testified that Morgan-Hicks had brought over two jackets that still had the store sensors on them when he came to her apartment. Police took them during a search of the premises, she said.

“Does that mean they were shoplifted” and he wanted you to remove the sensors? Paul Zager, Hopes’ attorney, asked the witness.

“Yes,’’ she responded.

Still answering Zager’s questions, Anderson also acknowledged she knew Morgan-Hicks had been in prison for seven years and that he was a drug dealer.

Kathleen Hopkins, a reporter in New Jersey since 1985, covers crime, court cases, legal issues and just about every major murder trial to hit Monmouth and Ocean counties. Contact her at khopkins@app.com.