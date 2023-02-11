Lori Loughlin all smiles at her first awards show since college admissions scandal

Lori Loughlin beamed from ear to ear in her first awards show appearance since the infamous college admissions scandal .

The “Full House” star posed for snaps at the 30th annual Movieguide Awards in Los Angeles on Friday in what marked her first ceremony attendance since being released from prison in December 2020.

Loughlin, 58, stepped out in a vibrant pink ensemble consisting of a silk blazer and trousers of the same color, as well as a silky blouse of a darker shade.

She completed the look with minimal makeup and her hair up in a bun, with several tresses let down and curled.

She accessorized with a dark pink clutch and a pair of pointy heels of the same shade.

Loughlin poses with Candace Cameron Bure at the Movieguide Awards on Feb. 10, 2023. Getty Images

Loughlin, Bill Abbott and Candace Cameron Bure attend the 30th Annual Movieguide Awards at Avalon Hollywood on Feb. 10, 2023. Getty Images

On the flashy red carpet, the actress was seen rubbing shoulders with her longtime pal and former co-star Candace Cameron Bure. The pair laughed and posed for pictures together before heading into the ceremony.

The pair, who were co-presenters at the award show in Hollywood’s Avalon Theater, purposefully avoided all questions from the media.

Other stars at the event included “This Is Us” actress Chrissy Metz, Paula Abdul, supermodel Kathy Ireland, Haylie Duff, “The Office” actress Kate Flannery, and Tiffany Daniels.

The event marks Loughlin’s second red carpet-appearance since her release from jail. She attended the DesignCare Gala in June 2022.

Loughlin’s daughters, Isabella Rose Giannulli, left, and Olivia Jade Giannulli, right. FilmMagic

Loughlin exiting the John Joseph Moakley U.S. Courthouse after answering charges for her role in the college admissions scandal on April 3, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. Getty Images

The actress and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, plead guilty in May 2020 to bribing daughters Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella “Bella” Giannulli into the University of Southern California as fake rowing recruits.

After both serving time in prison, Loughlin and Mossimo, 59, were released in December 2020 and April 2021, respectively.

Loughlin’s awards show return comes over six months after she made her first TV appearance since the highly publicized scandal.

The “Fuller House” alum was a guest on KTLA’s “Lead with Love 3 telethon” in June to promote her work with the Project Angel Food charity in Los Angeles.