NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Wanna Bet the Eagles Win?

By NIkki Courtney,

5 days ago

People actually make bets on things like that.

Making a wager has gone far beyond winners and losers of the Big Game and coin tosses.

The Eagles are favored to win the game 37 to 34, though Kansas City hasn’t scored 34 points in any game in 2022. The Eagles beat the Giants 48 to 22 so they certainly know how to put points on the board.

Orange is winning the Gatorade color choice, at last look.

You would think the coin toss is 50-50, but in the history of the Super Bowl tails has come up 29 times and heads has come up 27 times.

People bet on everything these days.

Will there be a scorigami? Place your bets.

A scorigami is a final score that’s never happened before. Jon Bois of SB Nation originated the term in 2017, and it’s traced in every NFL game now, and people wager on it happening.

The twitter handle is @nfl_scorigami.

People are betting on whether Pringles or Dorritos will air first.

Will there be a wardrobe malfunction?

