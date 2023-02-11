Notre Dame Freshman Preston Zinter Talks Enrolling Early, Classmates, Hard Work and More

Notre Dame freshman linebacker Preston Zinter answered a number of questions during his first media session in college

Notre Dame's freshmen defensive players were made available to the Irish media for the first time, and rookie linebacker Preston Zinter was part of that group. Here is a transcript of everything Zinter discussed during his first college media session.

On all three freshman linebackers being early enrollees ....

"It's awesome having all three of us here. It's good just to start building that connection and all that kind of stuff, so it's been great. I got to know Drayk ( Bowen ) and Jaiden ( Ausberry ) a lot better. I knew them before, but now being here, seeing them every day, working out with them, going over the playbook and just being on the field and off the field hanging out them has helped a lot, just to get to know them as a person as well."

On enrolling early ....

Zinter's older bother, Zak, is a starting offensive lineman at Michigan. He was also an early enrollee, and this question centered around whether or not that decision by his older brother helped him make his own decision to enroll early.

"Yeah, definitely. Seeing him go in early, I saw him have such an advantage going into the summer and into fall already being here for a semester. So I definitely took that into perspective when it came time for me to make my decision. I saw what it did for him and now I know what he can do for me."

Advice from his brother about being an early enrollee ....

"I would say it's different, but definitely he just gave me advice. Just when you come in here just put your head down and work. He said that's the best way to earn the respect of all the other guys. So, that's what my goal was coming here, earn my respect, and just be able to hold my own with these all these older guys and stuff like that."

What are college workouts like for him ....

"They've been tough, real tough. I mean, there's no easy day here at Notre Dame and Coach ( Marcus ) Freeman actually told us that and I realized I was like, Yeah, every day has been a challenge. You're gonna get pushed to your limits every single day, which is good. That's why we're working to be one of the best teams in the country.

"I'm definitely trying to hold my own, definitely holding my own. There's challenges here, but that's why we have great leadership on this team that they're there to help us out and pick us up and show us the ropes and the core stuff like that."

Making the transition to college ....

"It's still kind of, I would say like sinking in a little bit. It's kind of like we kind of have to adapt to this and we kind of have to make these adjustments quickly. Because if not, we're going to fall behind and all that kind of stuff. So as new stuff arises, we have to (rise up) to it and take advantage of it."

On his brother staying another season at Michigan ....

"I'm not really surprised. He has some unfinished business at Michigan and them losing twice in the semi-finals and then just getting better prepared for the NFL, which he would have went highly in the draft this year. But I respect his decision. I wasn't either like surprised or sad that he didn't go, so I'm happy for him."

On the possibility of playing his brother in the College Football Playoff ....

"That'd be an interesting, interesting kind of game. But I mean, that'd be exciting. Something exciting for my family and my friends and stuff like that. So, if we get that opportunity, I'll be really excited and just, let's see, best brother wins, I guess."

On his experience attending playoff games the last two seasons ....

"Definitely super cool for me to see my brother go for that and stuff like that. But it also puts into perspective what they had to do, all the hard work they put in to get to that goal. I think definitely we're putting in that work here to reach those goals. So if we just keep working hard, and then now we'll transition into the football hopefully here soon that we'll be able to reach that goal this year."

On having a “This is why I chose Notre Dame” moment ....

"I think every time we go through a tough workout, Coach Freeman will come talk to us and it puts it really into perspective that we're out here to compete with with Alabama and Georgia and all that stuff. So, I'm seeing like, Yeah, well I chose this place because one it's going to challenge me on the field but then also I get in the classroom like yeah, this is gonna push my limits too. So I'm getting a mix of both kind of worlds, which I know I'm going to grow in both."

Learning and motivation from his brother's experiences ....

"It's definitely awesome to see that and then now, coming here and seeing us do similar work and trying to push past that point, because Coach Freeman and Coach ( Matt ) Balis and all our strength staff talks about if we do what we did last year, we're going to get the same results. So now we have to push our breaking points, push our limits and all that kind of stuff. So, being able to not meet those kinds of goals that they had, but beyond them and be more successful."

On Drayk Bowen’s leadership of the freshman class during recruitment ....

"I met Drayk, I think one or two times before I committed and talked with him and his dad. So, we had a pretty good relationship I would say before and then when I committed definitely grew and we would talk here and there over social media and that kind of stuff. Then when we came on visits, I'd see him and stuff. Now that I've definitely got here, I think we've gotten a lot closer, especially Jaiden, too. I didn't talk to him as much, but now being here we definitely have a closer bond and all that kind of stuff. So, it's been good, I think getting here early has been a great help with us. Now that our linebacker room is full and no one else is going to be coming in, I think that'll be an advantage going into the spring and then into the summer and then this season."

Hobbies or interests outside of football ....

"I'm big into the outdoors. I like to hunt and I like to fish and all that kind of stuff. So that's one of my big passions. I like to be in the outdoors."

On what the plans are for him will be during spring practice ....

"Right now, Coach ( Al ) Golden is telling us to learn all the positions, all the three linebacker positions. Mike, Will and the Rover. So, we've been studying all those kinds of positions. But there has been some talk about like, on heavier downs where I might get moved up on the line if there's a five man front and all that kind of stuff. But right now, I'll be focusing on all three linebacker positions."

On experience playing up on the line ....

"In high school, my junior year I played more outside linebacker where I would be stacked up like a stand up kind of Vyper as we have here. Like stand up two-point on the edge. So, I played that my junior year then this year, I played more traditional middle linebacker or Will linebacker."

On where he fits in ....

"I think it's an advantage, I think, having them all back. Because now, they've been a great help of learning the playbook. We'll go down there after classes into the linebacker room and just go over the plays and all that kind of stuff. So, that's been great help. But they're all older guys, and they've all started. Last year, Marist ( Liufau ) came back hurt or JD ( Bertrand ) and Jack ( Kiser ) and all them have been playing for a couple of years. So, it's definitely going to be harder to work in some playing time, but I feel as if I can get in the rotation and just show that I can make plays and all that kind of stuff that I'll be able to get myself on the field."

What he hopes to get out of nutrition courses ....

"I think the nutrition, as I think all of us learn all the new guys have learned that it's a huge part of our game on and off the field in recovery and stuff like that. So, Alexa has showed us all what we should be eating and all that stuff. And I think that not only is our bodies going to change in the weight room, but just what we put in our body is gonna help us develop, get bigger, get stronger, get faster, and then also help us in recovery."

Reaction to James Laurinaitis leaving ....

"I got to know him a lot really well. It's definitely a shock but I mean, I'm super happy for him and for his family. Everyone has a fit for them and this is where his path is leading him so nothing but happy for him."

