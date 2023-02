PennLive.com

West Ham vs. Chelsea Free Live Stream (2/11/23): How to watch English Premier League soccer, channel, time, odds By Eric F. Epler, 5 days ago

By Eric F. Epler, 5 days ago

The 120th meeting between West Ham United and Chelsea is set for 7:30 a.m. EST Saturday at London Stadium. And both the Hammers and Blues ...