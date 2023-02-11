Here is the latest Pac-12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Gianna Kneepkens hit five 3-pointers and scored 19 points to lead No. 7 Utah to a 92-69 victory over Washington. Kneepkens added a team-high six assists for the Utes. Alissa Pili finished with 17 points, and Lani White and Jenna Johnson each scored 11. Utah shot 51% from the field and made 16 3-pointers overall. Elle Ladine scored 18 points to lead Washington. Haley Van Dyke and Darcy Rees had 10 points apiece for the Huskies, who shot 44% from the field.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabriela Jaquez scored 14 points, Charisma Osborne had 12 points and 10 rebounds and No. 18 UCLA beat Oregon State 62-54 for the Beavers’ fifth straight loss. Oregon State took a 51-46 lead with 7:13 remaining in the fourth quarter but didn’t make another field goal the rest of the way. UCLA capitalized on back-to-back turnovers by Oregon State, leading to two fast-break layups by Jaquez, during a 12-0 run that gave the Bruins a 58-51 lead. Emily Bessoir missed the second of two free throws with 33 seconds left, but Lina Sontag grabbed the offensive rebound before being fouled and making 1 of 2 for a 60-54 lead. Kiki Rice and Sontag each had 11 points for UCLA.

UNDATED (AP) — South Carolina, Indiana, Stanford and UConn would be the No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament if it began now. The NCAA women’s basketball selection committee did its first reveal of the teams in line for the top 16 seeds, although none of Thursday night’s games were factored in, including Indiana’s win over Iowa and Syracuse’s upset of North Carolina. Joining the Gamecocks in their bracket were No. 2 Duke, No. 3 Maryland and No. 4 Ohio State. The Hoosiers would have No. 2 Utah, No. 3 Notre Dame and No. 4 Villanova. The other top teams in Stanford’s region were No. 2 Iowa, No. 3 Texas and No. 4 North Carolina. UConn would be joined by LSU, Michigan and Virginia Tech.