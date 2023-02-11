Stats - Australia hit record low, Ashwin at par with Kumble

91 - Australia's second-innings total in Nagpur was their lowest in Tests in India . Australia's previous lowest total in India was 93 all out in Mumbai in 2004.

The 91 was also Australia's second-lowest Test total against India , behind the 83 all out in Melbourne in 1981.

268 - Australia's match aggregate in the Nagpur Test was their lowest in a Test against India when bowled out twice. Their previous lowest aggregate was 296 in Mumbai in 2004, when they bowled out for 203 and 93.

The aggregate of 268 was also the second-lowest by Australia in a Test match in Asia , behind the 267 against Pakistan in Karachi in 1956.

5 - Number of innings wins for India in Test cricket against Australia , including the latest win in Nagpur. The last of their previous four innings wins came during the 2013 home series against Australia in Hyderabad .

25 - Five-wicket hauls for R Ashwin in Test cricket in India , the joint-highest with Anil Kumble. Only two players have claimed more five-wicket hauls at home in Tests: 45 by Muthiah Muralidaran and 26 by Rangana Herath.

6.7 - Batting average of Australia's left-hand batters in Nagpur. It's the second-lowest average recorded by a team's left-hand batters in a Test match (minimum ten dismissals). The lowest is 5.8 for New Zealand against Australia in the 2019 Perth Test.

The five left-hand batters in Australia's playing XI scored 67 runs across both innings, while the two India left-hand batters totalled 154 runs, with two fifties.

10 - The total lbw dismissals for Australia in Nagpur, the most for them in a Test match. Australia's previous highest was nine - against India in Kolkata in 2001 and against Sri Lanka in last year's Galle Test.

These are also the joint-highest lbw dismissals effected by India in a Test match. Six of the ten dismissals came in the second innings, the joint-highest for Australia and the joint-highest for any team against India in a Test innings.

49 - Marnus Labuschagne 's score in the first innings, the highest individual score for Australia in this Test match. It was the first instance when no batter scored a fifty for Australia in a Test match in India . It was also only the second completed Test where India did not concede an individual fifty against Australia .