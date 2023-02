theadvocate.com

Defendant testifies he did ‘what I had to do’ to defend himself in second-degree murder trial By KATIE GAGLIANO, 5 days ago

Accused of second-degree murder in the death of Kendrick Flugence Jr., 23-year-old Taveon Leary took the stand in his trial Friday afternoon and testified that ...