Conservation Corner: Things to consider for spring tree planting

February might seem like an odd time of year to be thinking about planting trees, but in my defense, I did see the sun shining a couple days and the temperatures were downright balmy for being just past Groundhog Day. The fact that our annual Fairfield Soil and Water Conservation District tree sale also kicked off this week and the corresponding dozens of emails I sent out to local fifth grade teachers offering free white pine seedlings to all their students may have also played a part!

Planting a tree may seem like a simple and spontaneous activity that doesn’t require much thought. After all, many of us have probably witnessed a seed spread randomly by wind or a forgetful squirrel germinate and begin growing in all varieties of conditions. But when people do it, the act is generally based on hopeful intentions that the tiny acorn, nut, or pencil-sized seedling will develop into a towering oak, shade-producing maple, or redbud showcasing its beautiful blooms to our neighbors. Lots of decisions can go into a tree planting project, but ultimately, we are growing a plant that will remain in the same spot for decades, or even centuries, so selecting the proper site to stick it in the ground is the most critical step in the process.

Trees, like all living things, have ideal growing conditions where they are best suited to live comfortably and remain healthy. Soil type, drainage class, and moisture level; sunlight availability, and wind direction are some of the natural variables that should be considered. You can’t change where you live, so we’re all stuck with the unpredictability of Ohio weather, but if we choose trees that are native and locally sourced, then we can improve our odds for success. Some trees like dry, sunny patches of sandy soil. Others may thrive in the shady, mucky mud of a soggy swamp. And there are some hardy species that seem to do just fine as long as their roots are touching soil.

There are also some human factors that can greatly influence what makes a planting site more or less favorable. While that open spot out by the street in your front yard might look like an appealing place to add some vegetation, underground or overhead utility lines might not respond well to being entangled by growing roots or branches as the tree grows in size. Likewise if you live in a rural setting, it is well worth noting where your septic leach field is located and keeping that area outside the bounds of where water-seeking tree roots may end up in the future. Sometimes it’s hard to anticipate just how big a tree will get, but if you have even the slightest inclination that your chosen site is too close to a building, sidewalk, pond, or property line then I find it’s generally best to err on the side of caution.

• For more information about selecting the right tree for your site and the right site for your tree, tune in to the upcoming virtual program hosted by Ohio State University Extension’s Carrie Brown and Fairfield Soil and Water Conservation District’s Tommy Springer on Thursday, Feb. 23 at noon. Details can be found at www.fairfieldswcd.org and you can register online at go.osu.edu/fctrees

• The annual Fairfield Soil and Water Conservation District seedling tree sale is currently underway. The order form and information about offered tree species can be found at www.fairfieldswcd.org

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Conservation Corner: Things to consider for spring tree planting