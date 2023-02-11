How to make pink pasta for Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is around the corner and this vibrant, now-viral pink pasta recipe is a perfect festive dish to try on Feb. 14.

Yumna Jawad of Feel Good Foodie shared this budget-friendly and easy Valentine's Day dinner idea with "Good Morning America" that uses beets to sneak veggies in and add a bright pink hue to the plate.

Bright Pink Beet Pasta

Ingredients

12 ounces spaghetti

1 large beet, roasted and chopped

1/4 cup Greek yogurt

1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Directions

1. Bring a large pot of heavily salted water to a boil. Cook the pasta until al dente according to package directions. Reserve 1 cup pasta water, drain and return the pasta to the pot, covered.

2. Meanwhile, place the beet, Greek yogurt, feta cheese, olive oil, garlic, salt and pepper in a small blender and blend until smooth and creamy, about 1 minute.

3. Transfer the sauce on top of the cooked pasta and toss to combine. Add as much of the pasta water as needed for your desired consistency. Serve immediately.

Recipe reprinted with permission, courtesy of Feel Good Foodie .