Odessa American

Quick Hits February 11, 2023

By Odessa American,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ls25t_0kk1rZTd00
From left, Permian High School Panther Paws Farrah Groves, 14, Addison Johnston, 16, and Salma Nicolas, 14, walk between gyms while volunteering at the Future Paws Dance Clinic Saturday morning at Permian High School. (Odessa American/Eli Hartman)

FUTURE PAWS DANCE CLINIC

Permian High School, 1800 E. 42nd St., has scheduled a Future Paws Dance Clinic today.

The clinic for kinder through eighth grade will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the clinic for pre-k will be from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Registration is $30, or $35 at the door.

For more information, call Amie Rivera at 432-559-6582 or visit permianpantherpaws.com or tinyurl.com/4xu3wunf.

WEST TEXAS GUN & TRADE SHOW

E & G Guns has scheduled the West Texas Gun and Trade Show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Sunday at the Ector County Coliseum, Building G.

Guns, ammo, accessories, and more will be available for purchase or trade.

Admission is $10 a day or $15 for two days at the door.

For more information, call 432-448-7881.

CARS & COFFEE

Texas Stock Rally has scheduled a Cars & Coffee car show from 9 a.m. to noon today at Crossroads, 6901 E. Highway 191.

Sponsors will be handing out free doughnuts and coffee.

Visit tinyurl.com/3e233vff.

ADOPTION EVENT

The Odessa Animal Shelter has scheduled an adoption event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at Petco, 6209 E. Highway 191, Frontage Road.

Adoption fee is $27. Cash only.

DUNGEONS AND DRAGONS CLUB

The Ector County Library Children’s Department, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled a meeting of the Dungeons and Dragons Club from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. today.

Learn to play the game, level up a character, work as a team, and have a good time.

Visit tinyurl.com/6ets45sy.

VALENTINE MAKING WORKSHOP

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fWgI3_0kk1rZTd00

The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4919 E. University Blvd., has scheduled a valentine-making workshop from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. today.

All ages are welcome.

For more information, call 432-550-9696 ext. 213, email Annie Stanley at [email protected] or visit tinyurl.com/45uuvudc.

MAKENZIE TROUTZ VOCAL RECITAL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bGGWW_0kk1rZTd00

West Texas Music Academy has scheduled a Vocal Recital by Makenzie Troutz at 5 p.m. today at Connection Christian Church of Odessa, 4241 Tanglewood Lane.

Visit tinyurl.com/35x2pcyb.

Comments / 0

