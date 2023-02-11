Quick Hits February 11, 2023

FUTURE PAWS DANCE CLINIC
Permian High School, 1800 E. 42nd St., has scheduled a Future Paws Dance Clinic today.
The clinic for kinder through eighth grade will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the clinic for pre-k will be from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Registration is $30, or $35 at the door.
For more information, call Amie Rivera at 432-559-6582 or visit permianpantherpaws.com or tinyurl.com/4xu3wunf.
WEST TEXAS GUN & TRADE SHOW
E & G Guns has scheduled the West Texas Gun and Trade Show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Sunday at the Ector County Coliseum, Building G.
Guns, ammo, accessories, and more will be available for purchase or trade.
Admission is $10 a day or $15 for two days at the door.
For more information, call 432-448-7881.
CARS & COFFEE
Texas Stock Rally has scheduled a Cars & Coffee car show from 9 a.m. to noon today at Crossroads, 6901 E. Highway 191.
Sponsors will be handing out free doughnuts and coffee.
Visit tinyurl.com/3e233vff.
ADOPTION EVENT
The Odessa Animal Shelter has scheduled an adoption event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at Petco, 6209 E. Highway 191, Frontage Road.
Adoption fee is $27. Cash only.
DUNGEONS AND DRAGONS CLUB
The Ector County Library Children’s Department, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled a meeting of the Dungeons and Dragons Club from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. today.
Learn to play the game, level up a character, work as a team, and have a good time.
Visit tinyurl.com/6ets45sy.
VALENTINE MAKING WORKSHOP
The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4919 E. University Blvd., has scheduled a valentine-making workshop from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. today.
All ages are welcome.
For more information, call 432-550-9696 ext. 213, email Annie Stanley at [email protected] or visit tinyurl.com/45uuvudc.
MAKENZIE TROUTZ VOCAL RECITAL
West Texas Music Academy has scheduled a Vocal Recital by Makenzie Troutz at 5 p.m. today at Connection Christian Church of Odessa, 4241 Tanglewood Lane.
Visit tinyurl.com/35x2pcyb.
