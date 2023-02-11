Forecast: Sunshine continues into Sunday & Monday

The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: High pressure has settled to our south and will help keep clear skies through Sunday! Temperatures will be above average this weekend, pushing daytime highs in the lower 40s both Sunday and Monday. There will be several days over the forecast period next week with high temperatures pushing into the 50s by mid to late week. Cloud cover increases for the start of Monday, but will clear in the afternoon following a weak cold front. Our next chance of rain arrives late Tuesday night into Wednesday, and a separate system on the horizon Thursday. Friday our forecast changes back to true winter rushing in colder air and snow chances. Stay tuned for updates and download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Lows in the upper 20s.

SUNDAY: Sunshine and a bit warmer. Highs in the lower 40s. Light south wind.

MONDAY : Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West wind at 10 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds with rain developing in the evening and overnight. Highs in the lower 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with morning rain showers. Highs in the lower to middle 50s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with rain showers. Highs in the low 50s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy and colder with as rain transitioned to snow showers. Highs in the 20s.

