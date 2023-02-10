A 12-year-old boy who was shot and injured in a Brooklyn apartment building lobby was playing with other kids when one of them pulled a gun on him — in what police believe was likely an awful accident, NYPD officials said Wednesday. The pre-teen was with eight to 12 other youngsters hanging out at the building on Bristol Street near Dumont Avenue in Brownsville around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday when he was struck by a bullet in the left shoulder. “Based on video and witness accounts, we believe one of the youths [removed] a magazine from a firearm, pointed it at the 12-year-old,...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO