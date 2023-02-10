Read full article on original website
74-year-old woman found dead with hands, feet tied inside Upper West Side apartment
The victim was discovered by her sister during a wellness check after the pair had just spent an evening together.
13-year-old girl found dead on NYC park’s shoreline
The body of a 13-year-old girl was found on the shoreline at Brooklyn Bridge Park Monday, cops said. A passerby made the shocking discovery and found the girl facedown around 8:25 a.m. on the shore near the historic Fulton Ferry Landing pier, not far from Furman Street, according to police. Investigators believe the girl washed up there, cops said. Her name was not released as her family hadn’t yet been notified. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.
Man shot and killed in Times Square in drug-related shooting: sources
A man was killed in Times Square Thursday in a shooting that’s believed to have been carried out by suspected drug dealers, police and sources said. Two men rushed outside of a deli near the corner of West 44th Street and Eighth Avenue around 5:15 p.m. and began shooting, striking a 22-year-old Idrissa Siby in the chest, cops and the sources said. Siby was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. It’s unclear if he was targeted in the attack. The two suspects are believed to be drug dealers, law enforcement sources said. Siby was known to police — the victim was arrested...
12-year-old NYC boy was shot while playing with other kids in apartment lobby
A 12-year-old boy who was shot and injured in a Brooklyn apartment building lobby was playing with other kids when one of them pulled a gun on him — in what police believe was likely an awful accident, NYPD officials said Wednesday. The pre-teen was with eight to 12 other youngsters hanging out at the building on Bristol Street near Dumont Avenue in Brownsville around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday when he was struck by a bullet in the left shoulder. “Based on video and witness accounts, we believe one of the youths [removed] a magazine from a firearm, pointed it at the 12-year-old,...
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
Man 'who shot off-duty NYPD cop in robbery gone wrong' is caught hiding in upstate New York hotel
Randy Jones, pictured left, was arrested Monday night as cops swooped in on an upstate New York hotel where he was hiding. He is suspected of shooting an NYPD cop in a robbery gone wrong.
A man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting 90-year-old owner of famed New York City candy shop
A man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting the 90-year-old owner of an iconic 24-hour candy shop in Manhattan's East Village neighborhood, according to the New York Police Department.
'NYPD Blue' Star Austin Majors Dies At 27 After Alleged Fentanyl Overdose
NYPD Blue actor Austin Majors has died after allegedly suffering a fentanyl overdose. Majors — who played Theo Sipowicz on the successful cop show for 7 seasons — was living in a homeless facility in Los Angeles when he suddenly passed away on Saturday night, RadarOnline.com has learned. Majors' family confirmed his death, with insiders telling TMZ he died after allegedly ingesting fentanyl. No foul play is suspected.An autopsy is scheduled for some time today; however, his cause of death won't be released until his toxicology results are revealed in a few months.His family described him as "a loving, artistic, brilliant,...
1 killed after U-Haul truck drives into pedestrians in Brooklyn, source says, and at least 7 others injured
One of the eight people injured after someone drove a U-Haul truck into pedestrians in New York City on Monday morning has died, a law enforcement source with knowledge of the case confirmed to CNN.
