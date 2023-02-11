You star Lukas Gage says he wanted to ‘go as far as possible’ with ‘golden shower’ scene in season four

You star Lukas Gage has said he wanted to go as “far as possible” when filming the “golden shower” scene.

The hit Netflix show returned for its fourth season on Thursday (9 February).

Joe ( Penn Badgley ) has moved to London where he assumes a new identity: Professor Jonathan Moore. In London, he infiltrates a group of incredibly wealthy socialites.

Among them are Kate ( Charlotte Ritchie ), Lady Phoebe Borehall-Blaxworth (Tilly Keeper), and Adam, a rich American expatriate played by 27-year-old Gage.

Spoilers for season four, episode two of You below…

Early on in the fourth season of the hit series, Joe discovers that Adam has a specific fetish, which means that he enjoys when members of his staff urinate on his face.

Unbeknownst to Adam, Joe witnesses him in the act during episode two of the series.

Speaking about the scene with The Hollywood Reporter , Gage said: “I’ll say it was my idea to wear the goggles. With that scene, and in The White Lotus , I wasn’t doing it to be sexy but for comedic value.”

Gage previously starred in the first season of The White Lotus , in which his character Dillon had an intimate scene with Murray Bartlett’s character Armond.

Speaking about the scene in You , Gage said: “I didn’t think it was going to be hot for people. But I did want to go as far as possible. It can’t be a half rim job, or a half golden shower.”

The actor did divulge, however, that they used a “water machine with yellow food colouring” to mimic the appearance of urine.

You viewers have been surprised by the scene in question, with many sharing their reactions on social media.

“Did not have golden shower on my You season four bingo card,” wrote one person.

Another added: “The random golden shower plot line in the new season of You is killing me.”

Season four of the hit show is being released in two parts, with the second batch of episodes to arrive on the streaming giant on 9 March.

You can read The Independent ’s three-star review of the season so far here, and also an interview with season four star Charlotte Ritchie here .