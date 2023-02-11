Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's the advice Peyton Manning gave Jalen Hurts before Super Bowl LVII

By Jon Heath,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12bPol_0kk1oCfl00

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts revealed during Super Bowl media week that he spoke with five-time NFL MVP Peyton Manning about how to handle playing in football’s biggest game.

“He gave me some encouragement,” Hurts said of Manning reaching out to him ahead of the Eagles’ showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.

Hurts — and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes — both attended the Manning Passing Academy as camp counselors in the past.

It’s unclear if Manning is picking favorites for Sunday’s game — there’s been no word on if he had a similar conversation with Mahomes. Manning and his son, Marshall, attended the Eagles-Giants playoff game last month with Marshall rocking a Hurts jersey. One day later, Marshall wore a Josh Allen jersey to the Bills-Bengals playoff game.

Hurts said in an interview with Ed Kracz of Eagles Today last November that he’s had a relationship with the Manning family for years.

“I’ve always had a good relationship with the Mannings,” Hurts said. “[… There are] little nicks here, little things I can learn from, pick their brain. I value that. I value the Mannings and the relationship that I have with them.”

Manning said in an interview with PEOPLE last week that he texted Hurts throughout the season. The two-time Super Bowl champion said he has relayed to Hurts advice he received for handling Super Bowl week.

“Some advice that someone gave me about playing a Super Bowl is just to try to keep your routine as close to the same as possible as you have all season,” Manning said. “It’s tough to do that because of the media requirements, and you’re staying in a hotel, and you’re busting the practice, and you’ve got family in town.”

Manning said he tried to block out distractions during the busy week, and he recommended that Hurts do the same.

“To me, that was really good advice to try to do things as much the same as you have all year to get you comfortable for Sunday’s game.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Philadelphia, PA
Travis Kelce Makes His Thoughts On Jalen Hurts Very Clear
Kansas City, MO11 hours ago
Jason and Travis Kelce broke down crying after the Super Bowl because their mom is the best
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Eagles’ Jalen Hurts makes up for skipping Super Bowl handshake with Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Most Popular
Look: NFL World Not Happy With Patrick Mahomes' Wife
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Look: Chiefs Owner's Daughter Goes Viral During Parade
Kansas City, MO14 hours ago
Who Is Travis Kelce's Ex-Girlfriend? All About Kayla Nicole
Kansas City, MO14 days ago
Patrick Mahomes said Andy Reid threatened to bench any player who left the locker room to watch Rihanna during the Super Bowl
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Patrick Mahomes gets definitive Peyton Manning Hall of Fame take after Super Bowl win
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Patrick Mahomes was absolutely shocked by a Disneyland ride during his Super Bowl MVP visit
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Pair of Chiefs players had a little too much fun at Super Bowl parade
Kansas City, MO13 hours ago
How good was older Larry Bird with the Boston Celtics?
Boston, MA21 hours ago
Patrick Mahomes celebrates Super Bowl win at Disneyland with family
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Former NFL GM with some harsh reality about Steelers WR Diontae Johnson
Pittsburgh, PA1 hour ago
Brittany Mahomes Says Daughter Sterling 'Insists' She and Brother Bronze 'Match Every Day'
Kansas City, MO10 days ago
If the Chiefs win the Super Bowl, expect Andy Reid to make a stop at this restaurant
Kansas City, MO6 days ago
Patrick Mahomes, dad share heartwarming moment after Chiefs Super Bowl LVII victory: ‘You different’
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Jalen Hurts went to FoodChasers' Kitchen. Now, the owners' lives are a "dream"
Philadelphia, PA14 days ago
Bleacher Report suggests a bold trade sending Cameron Jordan to the Seahawks
Seattle, WA1 day ago
'We're just a lot further along': Brent Venables impressed by his Sooners' football acumen
Norman, OK9 hours ago
Gators hoping to get another visit from 4-star two-way athlete
Gainesville, FL14 hours ago
Bucs HC Todd Bowles welcomes new OC Dave Canales to Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL3 hours ago
Report: Lions DL coach Todd Wash leaving for the Panthers
Detroit, MI6 hours ago
New Bucs OC Dave Canales gets the Geno Smith seal of approval
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Bucs adding a familiar name to new offensive coaching staff
Tampa, FL5 hours ago
Notre Dame's botched OC search brings alleged Reinsdorf quote to mind
Chicago, IL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy