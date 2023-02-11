Columbus North seniors push their way past Bloomington South

Considering how many practices and games now separate the Bloomington South boys' basketball team from its season opener, it's puzzling for coach J.R. Holmes to wonder why it looked on Friday like the distance his team has covered since then was so minimal.

The Panthers were a bit lost on both ends, like a younger team might against five seniors, which is exactly what it was. More physical, more assertive and more certain, Columbus North opened up a 13-2 lead in the first quarter and had no problems keeping South at arm's length for the next 24 minutes for a 51-38 Conference Indiana win.

"They were just tougher, physically. They were tougher mentally and they were better coached," Holmes said. "This late in the season, for us to play that way, it's really a bad mark on the coaching staff. Because we did some things to prepare for the game and obviously, we didn't do well enough.

"So, can't blame the kids when the coaches don't do their job."

Columbus North (13-6, 2-2) didn't exactly bully its way to a win, but it didn't appear there was much the Panthers could do physically to stop the Bull Dogs on the dribble or around the rim.

"The best way for me to describe it: It was five seniors, strong, athletic, not big but play unselfish and know who their best player is," Holmes said. "(Cooper) Horn can go 1-on-1 when he wants to. The rest of them passed the ball and didn't shoot it unless they had a wide-open shot."

South had a chance grab hold of the game early on, as CN opened 1-of-5 from the arc until it found the creases. A drive. A steal, one of six turnovers in the first quarter by South (14-6, 1-3), a turnaround jumper inside and a baseline cut for a layup as time expired had CN up 11 while the Panthers floundered on offense, taking 4:50 to score.

"We got beat in the first four minutes," Holmes said. "Basically played them even the rest of the way."

Panthers zoned out

Hard to score when it's hard to get a shot off and that's where South found itself while facing CN's 3-2 shaped matchup zone. With or without a trap it worked: no corner 3s, leading scorer Gavin Wisley didn't score until early in the third, second leading scorer Zach Sims's first points came on a free throw with 4:50 left in the game, third leading scorer Aiden Schmitz went 0-for-3.

Vincent Moutadier came off the bench for a team high nine points. Rhett Johnson and TJ Spears each had eight.

"Their defense, their matchup zone, gets you spread out a little bit and you don't run your zone offense," Holmes said. "Same thing happened at Richmond when they went to zone and their zone tonight was much better than Richmond's, but we still called a certain zone offense to run and they couldn't run it. And that just boggles me."

The Panthers shot over 50%, but made 14 of mere 27 attempts. They took just seven 3s (making two) and a team shooting a tick under 80% at the line was just 8-of-14.

"Every time we got the ball in the middle, we got a layup or a wide open shot there," Holmes said.

But the ball kept flying more east and west instead of north and south. The Panthers' ability to drive and dish wasn't there. Schmitz shot just two 3s, Wisley and Sims just one each as CN closed out well.

South had half of its 12 turnovers in the first quarter, and just out of sorts the whole night, unable to play fast, uncomfortable playing slowly once the zone settled in.

"If I was playing us, I'd press every time," Holmes said.

(Cooper) Horn of plenty

South came out in a 2-3 zone, looking to slow down the Bull Dogs' ability to get to the rim and maybe keep an eye on leading scorer Cooper Horn.

It worked for five minutes. CN never did find its range from the arc, going 3-of-11, but it was able to muscle its way to the basket repeatedly to shoot 57% (20-of-35).

"They missed five straight shots after they made their first one," Holmes said. "Gave us a chance and we're still down 3-0. But we throw the ball away and play scared."

The Bull Dogs led 18-5 when South made a six-point run. Then Horn went to work, cutting to the hoop for a layup and hitting a pull-up for a 22-11 lead.

It was 26-16 by halftime so South went back to its man and ... it didn't help. In fact, CN got to the bucket as Holmes feared. It was 35-24 after three when Horn finished off the Panthers with 11 points in the fourth and not missing a shot in the second half to finish with 23 points.

"Our two big guys can't guard them," Holmes said. "They played five guards, so if you let them have the lead, you're in trouble."

"We weren't strong enough to score though the bumps and they were," Holmes said. "They were just tougher than us."

New practice plan?

After that, Holmes wasn't terribly disappointed his team is getting Saturday off due to Bloomfield's girls playing in the regional, pushing the meeting with Class 1A's top team back to Tuesday, Feb. 21. (The 17-3 Cards whipped Washington on Friday, getting a school record 11 3s from freshman Blake Neill just eight days after a 2OT win over North Daviess).

The Panthers have some things to iron out with four games left before a tough sectional.

"They let their aggressiveness dictate our bad problems with our execution," Holmes said. "That's really a sign on me. I'm just disappointed.

"For us, it's out 119th time we've been together this year, practicing twice a day and they weren't any better tonight, than we were two months ago. Didn't see any difference. You shouldn't be having games like this, you might get beat but you should be able to compete a little bit more than what we did. We didn't didn't compete, but we didn't quit."

But the buzz South had turning an 18-point deficit to 12 (46-34 with 2:14 left) was notably absent the rest of the night.

"We must not be doing the right things in practice, is what it looks like to me," Holmes said. "We'll see if get that changed a little bit."

COLUMBUS NORTH 51, BLOOMINGTON SOUTH 38

Columbus North (51): Edwards f 2-3 0-0 4, Harmon g 3-6 1-4 9, Blythe g 2-3 0-0 5, T.Ferguson g 3-7 2-2 8, C.Horn g 9-14 5-5 23, Schiefer 1-2 0-0 2, C.Ferguson 0-0 0-0 0, Osbourne 0-0 0-0 0, Z.Horn 0-0 0-0 0, McKinley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-35 8-11 51.

Bloomington South (38): Wisley f 2-4 0-0 4, Sims f 2-5 2-4 6, Johnson f 3-4 2-3 8, Schmitz g 0-3 0-0 0, Spears g 3-4 0-0 8, Moutardier 3-5 3-4 9, Simpson 0-0 1-2 1, Sanchez 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Gillard 0-0 0-0 0, Hedrick 1-2 0-1 2. Totals 14-27 8-14 38.

Columbus North (13-6, 2-2 CI) 13 | 13 | 9 | 16 — 51

Bloomington South (14-6, 1-3) 2 | 14 | 8 | 14 — 38

3-point goals: Columbus North 3-11 (Harmon 2-5, Blythe 1-1, C.Horn 0-1, T.Ferguson 0-4), Bloomington South 2-7 (Spears 2-3, Wisley 0-1, Sims 0-1, Schmitz 0-2). Rebounds: Columbus North 19 (Edwards 4), Bloomington South 14 (Wisley 3, Sims 3, Johnson 3). Team fouls: Columbus North 17, Bloomington South 15. Turnovers: Columbus North 7, Bloomington South 12. JV result: Bloomington South, 48-46.

