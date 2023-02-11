Open in App
Savannah, GA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Savannah Morning News

Bananaland expands: Savannah Bananas set up new HQ across Bee Road from Grayson Stadium

By Adam Van Brimmer, Savannah Morning News,

5 days ago

The Savannah Bananas’ days of operating from the bowels of Grayson Stadium are over.

The professional baseball franchise recently purchased office and warehouse space located across Bee Road from the historic ballpark. Fans First Entertainment, the Bananas’ parent company founded by Jesse and Emily Cole, bought the longtime home of Georgia Furniture & Interiors at the corner of Bee Road and Kerry Street last October.

The Coles paid $1,289,200 for the 20,000-square-foot building, according to Chatham County property records .

2023: Savannah Bananas going 'coast to coast' in 2023 with 33 cities in 21 states

Game changer: Behind the decision to go all in on Banana Ball, eliminate collegiate team

Learn more: How a 'cross between a Broadway show, WWE and the Globetrotters' has America going Bananas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EqDlN_0kk1nULo00

The Bananas are currently using the property’s warehouse space for the merchandising and fulfillment end of the business. Plans call for renovating the two-floor showroom area of the building into offices. The company employs a 40-person staff that currently works out of approximately 1,500 square feet of space tucked underneath the Grayson grandstands along the first base line.

“Where we are in Grayson was not built for that,” Jesse Cole said. “Buying a building, especially one across the street from the ballpark, was a great opportunity.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46DuBE_0kk1nULo00

How did the Coles discover the property was for sale?

A chance encounter tipped the Coles to the property’s availability - Emily Cole was shopping in the store last year when she struck up a conversation with the owner, Donna Ball, who mentioned an interest in selling.

Ball’s family had owned the building since 1973 and operated Georgia Furniture & Interiors there until March 2020. Ball reopened the space as an antique, vintage, and makers market under the name Merchants on Bee in October 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zWU4X_0kk1nULo00

More on Merchants on Bee: Savannah's antique market and second-hand stores are a home for niche collectors

Cole’s shopping trip led to further discussion between the Bananas and Ball about purchasing the building. Merchants on Bee closed in September 2022, just weeks before the deal to sell the property was completed on Oct. 5.

Jesse Cole said the purchase further affirms Fans First’s commitment to Savannah. The Bananas open their 2023 Banana Ball World Tour next weekend in West Palm Beach, Florida. The team plays its first home game of the new season on Feb. 25 at Grayson Stadium.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dqBkE_0kk1nULo00

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Bananaland expands: Savannah Bananas set up new HQ across Bee Road from Grayson Stadium

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State
Savannah’s oldest existing Black motorcycle club creates lasting legacy
Savannah, GA2 days ago
Few People Know About The Missing Nuclear Bomb Hiding Somewhere Off The Coast Of Georgia
Savannah, GA2 days ago
Savannah celebrates its 290th birthday on Sunday
Savannah, GA4 days ago
Most Popular
Armadillos causing problems at Savannah apartment complex
Savannah, GA2 days ago
Richmond Hill Caesarstone employee dies after workplace accident
Richmond Hill, GA3 days ago
Downtown Savannah homes go up in flames, nearby roads shut down
Savannah, GA2 days ago
Savannah alderwoman fined over settlement violation
Savannah, GA9 hours ago
Large sinkhole rips through a Bluffton neighborhood
Bluffton, SC4 days ago
Gorgeous South Carolina Town Named Among Most Beautiful in America
Beaufort, SC4 days ago
Police: Suspects stole $1,500 worth of fragrance in Savannah
Savannah, GA2 days ago
Mother of Yamacraw shooting victim sues Housing Authority of Savannah
Savannah, GA7 hours ago
Family of man who died in Savannah police custody demand $12 million
Savannah, GA2 days ago
Port Wentworth names new chief of police
Port Wentworth, GA3 days ago
Savannah detectives seek to ID entering auto suspect
Savannah, GA3 days ago
Teenager with ties to SCCPSS arrested on child molestation charges
Savannah, GA1 day ago
Assault suspect sought by Savannah Police
Savannah, GA1 day ago
Savannah Police: Missing 13-year-old found
Savannah, GA2 days ago
Local swingers say no to using loofah sponges; Savannah sticks to tradition
Savannah, GA10 days ago
Richmond Hill homeowner and suspect of explosion had ‘some sort of relationship’
Richmond Hill, GA7 days ago
One injured in shooting at Dollar General in Colleton County
Jacksonboro, SC2 days ago
3 charged in Savannah double shooting that killed 1
Savannah, GA9 days ago
Third Smith State Prison inmate airlifted to Savannah
Savannah, GA5 days ago
This Is Georgia's Best 'Mom And Pop' Restaurant
Savannah, GA13 days ago
Fort Stewart soldier dies en route to training exercise
Fort Stewart, GA7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy